Barry A. Klinger and Chris Wiegard column: Save money, save Ukraine, save Earth

By Barry A. Klinger and Chris Wiegard

What to do about the high cost of gas? If you are planning to buy a new car soon, the best thing might be to buy one that runs on electricity.

Save money

People often think there is a trade-off between saving the environment and saving money, but electric vehicles come with incredible savings in operating costs. The lifetime electricity usage for an EV is around $7,000 at today’s prices, compared to an astounding $27,000 for a typical gas-powered car fueling at $4 per gallon. Over the life of the car, you are saving $20,000 — enough to buy a new economy car.

Electric cars come with a higher sticker price, but the federal government pays up to $7,500 in a tax rebate for some vehicles, and some states (unfortunately, not Virginia) give additional tax rebates. Cars selling in the low 30,000s end up costing in the mid-20,000s. Including fuel savings, it’s likely that you’ll end up paying less to drive electric.

Save Ukraine

The U.S. is the largest petroleum producer, but other major players include Russia and Saudi Arabia. Every purchase of gasoline is adding to demand, which raises prices and enriches these countries. Since oil flows around the world on tankers, changes anywhere in both production and use of oil affect prices everywhere.

Because of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil poses a conundrum. On the one hand, oil exports pay for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, but on the other hand, closing the Russian spigot could be economically devastating to Europe and elsewhere. Choosing to drive electric takes money out of autocrats’ pockets and helps the economy — while protecting yourself from the next crisis-induced price hike or set of lines at the gas station.

Reducing oil usage only has an indirect effect on the Russian invasion. But if you are concerned about the disaster befalling innocent civilians in Ukraine, maybe you also are concerned about the impact that your own actions have around the world.

Save Earth

When a city is besieged by a human enemy, negotiation or counterattacks might end the siege. When a region is besieged by a heat wave, like the one that killed hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest in 2021, there is nothing to do but seek air-conditioned shelter.

If humans continue to add heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere, much worse heat waves will threaten millions of people in the U.S. and billions around the world. Heating will create additional threats such as stronger storms, bigger forest fires and rising seas that slowly are swallowing places like Norfolk.

Electric cars make a direct and immediate impact on carbon dioxide emissions. A typical gas-powered car emits 76 metric tons of carbon dioxide over its lifetime. American electrical grids have both carbon-free sources such as hydro and nuclear, and carbon-based sources such as coal and methane. A typical electric car, powered by the SRVC grid Virginia is part of, emits 18 tons of CO2 over its lifetime. For different electric grids across the U.S., lifetime EV emissions range from about 6 to 43 tons.

EV carbon emissions, which already are two to 15 times smaller than gasoline emissions, keep decreasing because declining prices have helped propel the growing installation of renewable energy. From 2010 to 2020, wind generation almost has quadrupled, rising to about 8% of total electricity generated, and solar has gone from about 0.1% to more than 3% of all generation. The offshore wind project at Virginia Beach soon will produce enough electricity to power 600,000 Virginia homes. As carbon-free energy continues to grow, power from the electric socket will get cleaner.

What about greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing electric cars? For both electric and gas-powered cars, emissions from manufacturing are a small fraction of emissions from driving. The main extra component in an EV is the battery, which adds the equivalent of 2 to 8 tons of CO2 in emissions, depending on the battery’s size. That already is far less than emissions from burning gasoline, and the amount also is likely to decrease over time.

If you buy a gas-powered car, you might be paying extra for the privilege of altering the climate and supporting Russian oligarchs. Ongoing technological progress has changed saving the Earth from a cost to a financial benefit.