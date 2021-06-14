Barry DuVal column: The PRO Act has many cons for businesses and workers

As cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease and the economy begins to recover, Virginians have reason for optimism. I am proud of the way that Virginia businesses have responded to adversity and kept the health and safety of their workers and customers as their top priority.

Unfortunately, legislation you might never have heard of is working its way through the U.S. Congress, and if it passes, it represents a real threat to Virginia’s economy at a vulnerable time.

The bill is called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. But despite its name, it is anything but positive. It is a union wish list of anti-business policies that ultimately harm businesses and workers alike.

The PRO Act has gone relatively unchecked to this point, having already passed the House of Representatives on a partisan vote. A split U.S. Senate is all that stands between the bill and enactment.

Thankfully, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has refrained from co-sponsoring the PRO Act, helping keep the bill from being heard on the Senate floor. The Virginia business community greatly appreciates Warner’s posture and thoughtfulness on the bill. As the country and Virginia recovers from the pandemic, legislation like the PRO Act is the last thing our businesses and communities need.