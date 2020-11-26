Barry N. Moore column: Holidays bring out best in many, worst in few

There are some old-timey words that describe dishonest and unsavory types as “flimflam artists” and the promotion of rip-offs the “bamboozling” of the unsuspecting. I remember my grandfather using those descriptions of characters proven not to be trusted or outright thieves. “He’s a flimflam bamboozler,” especially was the kiss of death for anyone. That was then, but now? The internet of the 21st century has allowed the creation of a much more dangerous kind of thief — the cyber scammer.

Today, we commonly use words like con artists, scammers or simply thieves. Online scammers especially are criminals who often are organized, well-trained and more than likely even held to “sales” quotas for bonuses. They don’t care who they rip off as long they succeed in parting people from their money and/or personal identities. The days of online random hackers, and fast-talking thieves as teenage dropouts on computer stations in basements, are long gone. It’s now precise and very targeted theft, and the holidays are their best hunting season. Don’t become a trophy on a scammer’s wall.