Barton A. Myers column: Why the Stonewall Jackson statue belongs at Chancellorsville

In late October, Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors voted to remove the statue of Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson from the post in Lexington.

Jackson, a Confederate army general remembered by many people for his Civil War command decisions and military service, lived in the Shenandoah Valley town during the 1850s while serving as a faculty member at the institute.

As a strong advocate of our National Historic Landmarks Program, I’m writing to suggest the placement of the statue at a location directly connected to its meaning and historical importance. While I recognize that the board might quickly suggest placement at New Market Battlefield and its Virginia Museum of the Civil War, I would like to suggest another possible location directly connected to the statue itself.

I encourage VMI and the commonwealth of Virginia’s leadership to work with the National Park Service to find a suitable home for the statue at a historical site under its care and supervision. Furthermore, as a historian of the Civil War era, I can think of few places better suited to this than Chancellorsville Battlefield, part of the larger Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park (FRSPNMP).