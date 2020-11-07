Becky Compton and Molly Sandel column: Nurse practitioners increase access to health care in Virginia

Unfortunately Anthem, one of Virginia’s largest insurers, does not share Northam’s confidence in NP care as demonstrated by the company’s recent reduction in reimbursement rates for NPs in Virginia from 100% to 85%. This change indicates that Anthem views the value of care provided by NPs as not equal to care by physicians since Anthem is continuing to reimburse physicians at 100%.

Interestingly, the confidence patients have in NP-delivered care is evidenced by the more than 1 billion visits to NPs every year. At a time when the need for health care is increasing and the number of physicians is decreasing, Anthem’s decision will have a devastating effect on access to health care in Virginia.

This year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Jobs rankings listed nurse practitioner as the fifth best job (up from seventh in 2019) and fourth best health care job (up from fifth this past year). The Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting 45% employment growth for NPs between 2019 and 2029, primarily because of an increased focus on preventive care and demand for health care services as the population ages.

We hope you’ll join us this week and throughout the year in thanking Virginia’s nurse practitioners for their dedication to enhancing the health of all citizens in the commonwealth.