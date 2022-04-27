Becky Morrison column: Understanding the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation

In the fall of 2021, my history class had the privilege of a special guest speaker. In a pandemic, I can’t begin to express how lucky we were to have an author and a historian of the caliber of New York Times bestselling author Alex Kershaw visit our school to teach the lessons of yesterday to unite the generations of tomorrow.

Kershaw came to visit as part of a school speaking tour put on by the Friends of the National World War II Memorial in Washington. I am fortunate enough to be involved with this wonderful organization, which annually brings teachers from across the country to our nation's capital for a summer teachers conference.

Participants are exposed to a broad spectrum of WWII history resources and tools, aimed at educating current and future generations about the everyday service members who won the war and reshaped America. Through my involvement in this conference, I am able to show my students that each of them has a personal connection to WWII, even if it is not immediately apparent.

History always seems to collide with current events. There is no better example than what is happening right now in Ukraine and other parts of the world, where democracy is under siege.

Global freedom declined for the 16th consecutive year in 2021, according to the nonprofit Freedom House. Undermining the rule of law, attacking media freedom, perverting elections, and discrimination and mistreatment of migrants impacted the functionality of existing democracies.

With America’s 250th birthday celebration quickly approaching in July 2026, my students were able to hear directly from one of WWII's greatest storytellers about why democracy is under threat, and why it must be preserved and fought for. Kershaw spoke about one of his books, "The Liberator: One World War II Soldier's 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau." He recounted the story of one U.S. Army officer and his infantry unit as they fought from the invasion of Italy to the liberation of Dachau at the war's end.

Watching Kershaw engage with my students — 15- to 18-year-olds — and seeing them absorb the magnitude of this history and Kershaw’s story was profoundly moving. The Friends of the National World War II Memorial is committed to continuing to reach students directly. The organization understands this history is too important to be forgotten, and if we don’t work together to teach it now, it might be lost to future generations.

One aspect of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial’s program is the concept of community service. As educators, we have the ability and desire to empower America’s young people with a heightened sense of community, civic engagement and personal responsibility. This renews the spirit of unity and shared purpose, which defined the character of our country during the war years. I am proud to lead the Poquoson Veterans Project every year, where students “adopt” veterans for the school year.

We need more programs like Kershaw’s in our schools in Virginia and the United States. We can improve young people's understanding of the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation and change their view of democracy.