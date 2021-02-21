Ben Jealous and Gregory King column: For Virginia, Black History Month is the right time to support the For the People Act

But we need action now, because in politics, we never know when a window of opportunity will open and when it will close. We know there are forces in our country that violently are opposed to a more inclusive democracy. Yes, they include rioters we saw at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But they also include those who quietly are ensconced in local legislatures, working to codify a status quo that privileges the few over the many. Now is our opportunity to turn back that tide.

This legislation is critical to Virginia’s future, and we urge our leaders to champion its passage. We welcome with joy all fresh evidence that King was right about our steady progress toward a more just world. But we also know that King himself never meant to imply that progress was preordained or inevitable; his life’s work shows it. We owe it to ourselves and our children to bend that moral arc a little further every day, just as he did.