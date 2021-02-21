Ben Jealous and Gregory King column: For Virginia, Black History Month is the right time to support the For the People Act

By Ben Jealous and Gregory King
In this Black History Month, we often are reminded of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s profound observation about the arc of the moral universe and its bend toward justice. In Virginia, one poignant reminder came just days ago, with news that the commonwealth at last will abolish its death penalty.
After centuries of legally sanctioned killings that struck terror into the hearts of the state’s Black citizens, in such appalling numbers that Virginia rose to second place nationwide for numbers of executions, this is deeply moving evidence of King’s point.
Now we must do more.
Across the country, the voting rights that Black and brown people fought and died for are under fresh assault. In state after state, the right’s horror at its losses in the 2020 elections is morphing into a sinister effort to make it harder for more people to vote. Trackers at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School say legislators in 33 states have introduced more than 165 bills aimed at restricting voting.
Some of those bills were proposed right here in Virginia; thankfully, they were defeated. The commonwealth instead is moving to enshrine voting rights protections in a way that combats voter suppression primarily targeted at people of color. We wholeheartedly support this action and wish for its success.
And we also believe Virginia’s congressional members have a moral responsibility to do the same for Virginians and all Americans at the national level, by co-sponsoring and voting for House Resolution 1, the For the People Act.
This is a bill that would outlaw partisan, racial gerrymandering — the process of creating voting districts unfairly skewed toward one party or group. It would put a stop to voter suppression tactics like drastic purges of voter rolls and discriminatory voter ID laws. Efforts to ensure racial equity pervade this bill; the redistricting commissions that it calls for to combat gerrymandering must respect and preserve communities of interest, and must be inclusive and representative.
There are other provisions, too, that would have the effect of making our democracy more inclusive. One of these is small-donor matching funds for candidates to help slash the outsize political influence of moneyed special interests. Some critics have taken aim at the bill by claiming that this means taxpayers would be forced to shoulder the cost of campaigns.
That is not true. The matching funds would come from fines and penalties paid by lawbreaking corporations.
The For the People Act first passed the House back in 2019 with unanimous support and co-sponsorship of House Democrats. It went on to die in Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell’s U.S. Senate graveyard, but this is a new day. The act has more than a fighting chance of passing and being signed into law this year. Its success would be a dramatic step forward toward a government in which all of our communities are represented and given a chance to thrive, and elected representatives truly do the will of their constituents.
But we need action now, because in politics, we never know when a window of opportunity will open and when it will close. We know there are forces in our country that violently are opposed to a more inclusive democracy. Yes, they include rioters we saw at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But they also include those who quietly are ensconced in local legislatures, working to codify a status quo that privileges the few over the many. Now is our opportunity to turn back that tide.
This legislation is critical to Virginia’s future, and we urge our leaders to champion its passage. We welcome with joy all fresh evidence that King was right about our steady progress toward a more just world. But we also know that King himself never meant to imply that progress was preordained or inevitable; his life’s work shows it. We owe it to ourselves and our children to bend that moral arc a little further every day, just as he did.
Ben Jealous is president of People For the American Way in Washington, D.C., and is the former national president & CEO of the NAACP. He also is a visiting scholar the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Gregory King Sr. is pastor of Broomfield CME Church in South Richmond. He is former pastor of Russell Christian Methodist Church in Alexandria. He serves as director of social Justice and human concerns for the New York/Washington Region of the CME Church.
