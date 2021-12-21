Benjamin Dierker column: U.S. infrastructure roadblocked by inconsistent permitting

Infrastructure means connectivity. Freeway systems allow quick transportation from one state to the next, bridges provide shortcuts across bodies of water, and pipelines provide affordable and reliable energy and supply chain inputs to homes and businesses.
Unfortunately, each of these critical projects often face the same roadblock — unpredictable and shifting permitting processes. Just last week, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm lamented the slow pace of federal permitting processes for new infrastructure projects. But it’s not just the federal government that’s at fault — delays in permitting can arise from within an agency or by different agencies intervening, combined with court actions due to legal challenges to properly issued permits.
Permits are declarations of consent that local, state, and federal governments provide companies authorizing infrastructure projects. Generally, when developers seek to expand existing or propose entirely new infrastructure projects, they go to the regulatory bodies overseeing their proposed project to receive the appropriate permits. But what happens when the permitting process is changed after development is already underway or nearly finished?
Recently, we’ve seen this happen to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which is reportedly more than 90% completed.
Following pressure from activist groups, federal regulators such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as state authorities, modified existing permitting requirements. They forced the MVP project to seek individualized permits, instead of the overarching permit that projects of similar size and scope have received in the past — and which MVP already had received. Additional interjections from the Environmental Protection Agency have further threatened progress.
Another example of a permitting uncertainty headache can be found off the coast of Massachusetts with the Vineyard Wind Farm. If completed, the project will be the first utility-scale offshore wind energy project in the country, but thus far it has been riddled with disruptions due to regulatory delays and activist lawsuits. After many interruptions, the project was formally approved by the federal government in May, but developers still must grapple with pending lawsuits and potential additional reviews to meet the operational date goal of 2023. The wind farm is critical to our nation’s renewable energy goals, and even with the support of the administration, it continues to hit roadblocks from every angle.
Changing the approval procedures for infrastructure projects after a developer already has made substantial progress in permitting and construction is harmful to all stakeholders involved. Delays in construction lead to exorbitant costs, congestion and gridlock for nearby communities, and temporary or permanent job losses for construction workers. Holdups delivered by changing regulatory or permitting processes also make the area less attractive to investors looking to develop other projects or bring businesses to the region, leading counties and cities to miss out on valuable tax dollars and other indirect revenue.
Perhaps most ironically, permit reversals and prolonged reviews can even negatively impact the environment. This is especially true when half-complete projects are put on hold. Incidents of mudslides and flooding are not uncommon from pipeline trenches left open while litigation freezes progress. Instead, complete projects would hasten land remediation and eliminate the open conduit for environmental damage.
Washington understands the dire state of many of our systems across the country. From bridges to power lines to water transportation, our infrastructure needs are not being met by our current systems. A 2021 report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave America’s infrastructure a C-minus grade, noting 43% of our public roadways are in poor or mediocre condition. The latest infrastructure package in Washington already has initiated the upgrade to America’s infrastructure. But without reform, this same package will see hiccups in its implementation across the country for years, costing economic progress and threatening environmental consequences.
Granholm was right when she cited a need for improvement in the infrastructure permitting process. Instead of making it more difficult and less appealing for private companies to pursue new infrastructure projects or improvements, policymakers should be working with developers to ensure clear and predictable approval processes exist to facilitate responsible development.
We need cities, states, regulatory agencies and the federal government to work together to create permitting processes that are fair and predictable, and allow our infrastructure systems to expand safely and efficiently. This includes instilling confidence in developers that the rules will not be changed after initial approval, or that permits will not be vulnerable to activists’ lawsuits well after thorough studies and paperwork are completed for initial approval. If we continue to move the goal post for critical infrastructure projects, our nation, communities and the environment all will suffer.
Benjamin Dierker is the director of public policy for the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure, based in Arlington. Contact him at: bdierker@aii.org