Benjamin Dierker column: U.S. infrastructure roadblocked by inconsistent permitting

Following pressure from activist groups, federal regulators such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as state authorities, modified existing permitting requirements. They forced the MVP project to seek individualized permits, instead of the overarching permit that projects of similar size and scope have received in the past — and which MVP already had received. Additional interjections from the Environmental Protection Agency have further threatened progress.

Another example of a permitting uncertainty headache can be found off the coast of Massachusetts with the Vineyard Wind Farm. If completed, the project will be the first utility-scale offshore wind energy project in the country, but thus far it has been riddled with disruptions due to regulatory delays and activist lawsuits. After many interruptions, the project was formally approved by the federal government in May, but developers still must grapple with pending lawsuits and potential additional reviews to meet the operational date goal of 2023. The wind farm is critical to our nation’s renewable energy goals, and even with the support of the administration, it continues to hit roadblocks from every angle.