Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. column: Will Virginia's next governor stand up to environmental racism?

While the community long has known of Pine Grove’s significance and importance, the small schoolhouse recently gained national recognition when it was listed as one of America’s 11 most endangered historic places for 2021. This mega-landfill threatens to tarnish that significance and make Pine Grove inaccessible to the surrounding community.

In an effort to raise awareness of the issue — along with my partners in the Healthcare Equality Network, the AMMD Pine Grove Project and Sierra Club Virginia chapter — we held a Thanksgiving event at the school. At the gathering, we invited local community members, Pine Grove alumni and other activists to call upon the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to hear our voice and deny approval to this gross injustice. Unfortunately, to this day, no action has been taken.