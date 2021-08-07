Benjamin P. Campbell column: Richmond’s massive untold story

Thirty thousand Virginians were killed in the Civil War. Three hundred thousand were sold downriver from the Richmond slave market.
But only the Civil War prominently is public in Richmond. The silence surrounding the slave market is deafening.
That is nothing new. Silence was an essential part of Richmond’s downriver slave trade. Nothing was said of it publicly when it was going on. Fully half of the city’s economy — more than the commonly touted tobacco or iron or flour industries combined — was tied up in the sale of human beings at Shockoe Valley.
For more than 135 years after the slave pens were emptied, nothing was said in Richmond or Virginia about it. We heard that Richmond’s Confederate hospitals cared for as many as 10,000 wounded men at a time during the Civil War. We didn’t hear that an average of 15,000 men, women and children were tortured, imprisoned and shipped into deadly commerce in Richmond each year for at least 20 years before that.
In other libraries, you could find the story that somehow didn’t come into Virginia. In 1931 Frederic Bancroft had written 30 detailed pages on the Richmond slave market in his epic history work, “Slave Trading in the Old South.” But in Richmond, in the classic histories of Virginia, in the monuments and museums and historic markers, in the tourism brochures — silence.
The story began to come to light two decades ago, as the city formed a Slave Trail Commission, and as citizens began to explore what had been identified on an old map as the “Negro Burial Ground.” But the most dramatic moment was the discovery in 2005 and the excavation in 2008 of the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail in Shockoe Valley.
The foundations and courtyard of the jail were intact. It was deep in the swamp of Shockoe Bottom, hidden away in the floodplain, miserable and ugly —from 10 to 50 feet beneath the interstate highway and parking lot — the 20th century’s way of keeping the secret.
It was only one of at least five massive slave jails; only one of 30 auction houses; and only one of perhaps 200 businesses — clothiers, insurance agents, doctors, barbers, brokers — that filled Shockoe Valley from the James River to Broad Street and from Capitol Hill to Church Hill with this evil, life-destroying, capital-generating commerce.
The scale of the slave market is matched only by the magnitude of the denial. One hundred fifty-six years later, there still is a secrecy. Today the Richmond slave market still is just a paragraph in the history, a footnote on the city map.
This is about to change — just a little. The city is putting forth a Shockoe Small Area Plan that acknowledges the slave trading district, Lumpkin’s Jail and a burial ground, and calls for them to be set aside in a “Heritage District.”
But this is only the beginning. SmithGroup, the consultants who designed the National Museum of African Amerian History & Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., are in the process of designing a major Museum of the Downriver Slave Trade for the site of Lumpkin’s Jail.
This museum will be prominent and fully visible, right next to the interstate highway that buried much of the slave market. It will tell the story of bondage and liberation, which must be told if Richmond is to move forward to truth and equity.
It will not tell it quietly. It will tell it dramatically, at a scale that rivals the scale of Richmond’s other historic monuments. The price tag is more than $100 million, but in context that is small for a Richmond museum. It is less than the amount now being paid just for expansions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Scale is at least part of the issue. Hiddenness always was the strategy. It is convenient. In many circles, it is polite. But it is absolutely wrong, catastrophic, if carried into the future. A tiny slave museum would continue “the big lie,” the 21st century’s way of continuing to guard the secret.
The excavated Lumpkin’s Jail will be the ground floor of the museum — now visible for all of the world to see. Above will be powerful displays and narratives of a trade that involved three times as many people as were brought to America from Africa. The Heritage District, the burial ground, the Slave Trail and walking tours will be anchored in the museum and spread throughout Shockoe Valley.
It won’t be easy to build the museum.
The jail was half-hidden from sight on the worst land in the city — a miserable, flood-soaked parcel called the Devil’s Half-Acre. They put it in the swamp so it wouldn’t be seen — and that is exactly why we must make it visible. Some of the archeology still might be under the Seaboard building, a turn-of-the-century transfer facility that sits on the parking lot next to Main Street Station.
The city will need some special permissions from the Army Corps of Engineers, because of the flood plain, and from the government’s historic watchdogs.
And the engineers and designers will have to do some serious work to relate to flooding that still might come. But SmithGroup put the African American museum in a “bathtub” 60 feet deep because the National Mall once was a swamp — and the same can be done in Richmond.
It must be done here. A major national slavery museum can and will be built in Richmond. Down the hill and behind the state Capitol where 300,000 citizens deliberately were sold in a swamp, the hidden truth must be told. Scale is essential. This story is big. Hiding it again will destroy us.
Benjamin P. Campbell is pastor emeritus of Richmond Hill, a pastoral associate at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the author of “Richmond’s Unhealed History.” Contact him at: benjaminpva@gmail.com