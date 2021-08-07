Benjamin P. Campbell column: Richmond’s massive untold story

But this is only the beginning. SmithGroup, the consultants who designed the National Museum of African Amerian History & Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., are in the process of designing a major Museum of the Downriver Slave Trade for the site of Lumpkin’s Jail.

This museum will be prominent and fully visible, right next to the interstate highway that buried much of the slave market. It will tell the story of bondage and liberation, which must be told if Richmond is to move forward to truth and equity.

It will not tell it quietly. It will tell it dramatically, at a scale that rivals the scale of Richmond’s other historic monuments. The price tag is more than $100 million, but in context that is small for a Richmond museum. It is less than the amount now being paid just for expansions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Scale is at least part of the issue. Hiddenness always was the strategy. It is convenient. In many circles, it is polite. But it is absolutely wrong, catastrophic, if carried into the future. A tiny slave museum would continue “the big lie,” the 21st century’s way of continuing to guard the secret.