Benjamin R. Dierker column: Driving Virginia's infrastructure into the future

From the Appalachian Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, many drivers this summer will traverse at least one of our state’s 13,963 bridges. But, in 2020, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association identified 6,395 bridges in Virginia that need repairs, 577 of which were identified as “structurally deficient.”

These bridges need necessary modernization in the form of replacement, widening and rehabilitation work to increase structural integrity. In fact, more than 50% of Virginia’s bridges are past their 50-year anticipated service life.

Commitment to transportation safety, and infrastructure upkeep and modernization, must be prioritized by both federal and state governments if we want to avoid these hazards. Currently, Congress is debating numerous ways to invest in the country’s infrastructure, including the largest dedicated investment in bridges in more than 50 years. However, it’s far from certain what will be included in a final bill.

Virginia lawmakers also should seek solutions and consider utilizing a portion of the state’s projected $2 billion revenue surplus to increase infrastructure safety, resilience and reliability in both rural and urban areas.