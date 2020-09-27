Bernard L. Henderson Jr. column: The importance of voting

I have been fascinated with politics since I was 10 years old and John F. Kennedy was running for president. I actively would be involved in this fall’s campaigns if not for my serving as an appointed nonlegislative member of the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Council, which would make it inappropriate for me to engage in partisan activities.
Having voluntarily retired from 30 years in a career that depended on the results of elections, I never questioned the importance of voting, but I did not realize just how profoundly important it was until after retirement.
In 2014, I was a member of the Virginia delegation to the 70th commemoration of D-Day. We visited locations where the invasion was planned, walked the placid beaches that once were red with American blood, observed the vast field of grave markers and talked with nonagenarians who participated in that epic event. All these things gave me the vivid realization that Allied victory was not assured at that time. Without the sacrifices of our servicemen and servicewomen during World War II, our nation, our government and our lives would be thoroughly different today. Their fundamental gift to us is our ballot. If we fail to vote, we render their sacrifice meaningless.
In 2019, my wife and I visited her ancestral home, Cuba. Everyone we met was kind, generous and hardworking, but there was a persistent sense of helplessness and hopelessness within each of them. Government was not “we” but “them;” and it completely controlled every aspect of their lives. They knew the price for expressing their opinions, even to family and friends, was long imprisonment or even death. These wonderful but wholly destitute people have no concept of freedom of speech or of meaningful elections of government leaders.
In every election there are those who are not impressed with any candidate running for a particular office and are so disappointed that they decide not to vote. Our vote is too valuable for us to discard it for such a reason. I recommend that those who have such feelings become more involved than just casting an unsatisfying ballot on Election Day. They should get involved in the intramural activities of the political party they feel more philosophically aligned with so they can influence who will be that party’s candidates on Election Day; if you don’t like the choices you are given on your ballot, start having a say in who those choices will be. I realize that the trendy thing to say today is, “I vote for the person rather than the party,” but if you are not satisfied with the candidates presented by the parties, the only way to get better candidates is to become politically active. It won’t change overnight, but it is unlikely to ever change if you do nothing. Voting is a basic obligation of citizenship, but frankly, it is the minimum one can do as a citizen.
In 2020, we have experienced things that we never imagined. Our lesson from this year is to assume nothing and take nothing for granted. Please use the gift of the ballot that our nation’s heroes sacrificed to give us and exercise the right to choose our leaders that hundreds of millions of oppressed people throughout the world would give their all to have.
Bernard L. Henderson Jr. is president emeritus and funeral celebrant for Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes. He served as senior deputy secretary of the commonwealth of Virginia from 2002 to 2010. Contact him at: Berniehen@aol.com