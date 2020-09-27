Bernard L. Henderson Jr. column: The importance of voting

In every election there are those who are not impressed with any candidate running for a particular office and are so disappointed that they decide not to vote. Our vote is too valuable for us to discard it for such a reason. I recommend that those who have such feelings become more involved than just casting an unsatisfying ballot on Election Day. They should get involved in the intramural activities of the political party they feel more philosophically aligned with so they can influence who will be that party’s candidates on Election Day; if you don’t like the choices you are given on your ballot, start having a say in who those choices will be. I realize that the trendy thing to say today is, “I vote for the person rather than the party,” but if you are not satisfied with the candidates presented by the parties, the only way to get better candidates is to become politically active. It won’t change overnight, but it is unlikely to ever change if you do nothing. Voting is a basic obligation of citizenship, but frankly, it is the minimum one can do as a citizen.