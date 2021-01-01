Bernard L. Henderson Jr. column: You don't need to wear your childhood coat

Deirdre Condit, associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, spoke at the Richmond First Club in December and used a quote from Thomas Jefferson that is one of my favorites. It is one that I used several times in my career in Virginia’s government and when I was active in political activities.

During those years, I would occasionally realize that a position I had taken was wrong. In government and politics, it is not recommended that you change a position on an issue; if you do so, you can count on being accused of flip-flopping, folding under pressure or just being unreliable.

But when you realize you have been wrong, that you now know more than you did before, then it is more wrong not to acknowledge that, so you prepare to bear the discomfort and change.

It is apparent that Jefferson had also recognized the need to change his position a time or two because of these words he included in a letter he wrote in 1816, when he was 73 years old: