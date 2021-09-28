Bert Jones column: Getting proactive about prostate health

Our message to men older than 50 — and to African American men and all men older than 40 who have a family history of prostate cancer — is simple and straightforward. Through a simple blood test, get your PSA — your prostate specific antigen — tested annually by a urologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Know what your PSA number is and what it means. An annual digital rectal exam also is strongly recommended.

The pandemic has caused many men to postpone annual examinations, and physicians we work with say the cancers they are seeing now are more advanced than in the past, largely due to these delays. As with most cancers, early diagnosis is a critical part of treatment and can be the difference between life and death.

Prostate cancer is very treatable if diagnosed early. If you have a history of prostate cancer in your family, it’s especially important to get tested regularly. Be aware of your PSA and be on the lookout for other symptoms such as blood in the urine, a painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation, difficulty starting or stopping urination, and sudden erectile dysfunction.