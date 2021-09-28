Bert Jones column: Getting proactive about prostate health

September has been National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. In Virginia, the disease is the second-most diagnosed cancer. In the United States, it is the second-most fatal cancer, behind only lung cancer. It affects 1 in 8 men at some point in life.
In 2011, I was 51, and I did not know much about prostate cancer. I learned about it the hard way. I had been experiencing severe urinary issues, so my doctor recommended laser surgery. As part of that process, I had biopsies taken of my prostate. A few days later, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
I had the predictable reactions: disbelief at first, followed mostly by a feeling of uncertainty. I conferred with my doctor, who laid out various options — surgery, external beam radiation, seed therapy (radiation) and “watchful waiting.” I also learned that there is no single best treatment for prostate cancer, and it is ultimately the patient’s choice.
And so, I set out to get smarter: to read the medical literature, to review what I could find online to understand the options. But the lack of useful and up-to-date information at the time was frustrating.
It inspired me and others to create the Prostate Cancer Educational Institute of Virginia, a nonprofit whose mission is to educate and raise awareness about prostate cancer, treatments and survivorship, while building a community to help other men facing the diagnosis.
Our message to men older than 50 — and to African American men and all men older than 40 who have a family history of prostate cancer — is simple and straightforward. Through a simple blood test, get your PSA — your prostate specific antigen — tested annually by a urologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Know what your PSA number is and what it means. An annual digital rectal exam also is strongly recommended.
The pandemic has caused many men to postpone annual examinations, and physicians we work with say the cancers they are seeing now are more advanced than in the past, largely due to these delays. As with most cancers, early diagnosis is a critical part of treatment and can be the difference between life and death.
Prostate cancer is very treatable if diagnosed early. If you have a history of prostate cancer in your family, it’s especially important to get tested regularly. Be aware of your PSA and be on the lookout for other symptoms such as blood in the urine, a painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation, difficulty starting or stopping urination, and sudden erectile dysfunction.
African American men are at a higher risk of prostate cancer than other races, which is why they should focus on their prostate health as early as 40. Sadly, statistics tell us that African American men are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer than men of other races.
Reducing the risk of prostate cancer starts with a healthy diet: low-fat meat, low-fat dairy and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise are important.
Unlike when I was first diagnosed, there now is a great deal of information available online. Our institute offers online resources that provide crucial information for men and their families. Perhaps our most valuable resource is our monthly support group sessions. During these forums, newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients or those who are experiencing issues after treatment can open up about their situation and learn from those of us who have walked the path they are just beginning to travel.
Too often, men are reluctant to face issues of their own health, much less share their predicaments with other men. But this support group has become a fraternity of sorts, with all of us sharing our experiences, the choices we made and the emotions that only a fellow cancer patient can appreciate. Many men have been participating in these sessions for many years, and true friendships have emerged.
As we like to say, “Get Proactive about Prostate Health.” As September and National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month end, now is a good time to start.
Bert Jones is co-founder of the Prostate Cancer Educational Institute of Virginia. Contact him at: bertjones70@yahoo.com
Visit PCEIVa at: pceiva.org