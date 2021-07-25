Betsy B. Carr column: Virginia needs Biden’s care plan

The pandemic made crystal-clear what many Virginians already knew: Our economy is powered by a largely invisible workforce that provides care for those who need it at home, allowing wage earners to go out to work.
While many of us sheltered in place — putting work and care responsibilities under the same roof to be done at the same time — we developed a renewed appreciation for home care workers and the essential role they play in our communities and our economy.
Home care workers help older adults and people with disabilities and make it possible for them to live with dignity and independence, which enables those folks’ family members to continue doing their jobs to support their families.
As we chart a path out of the pandemic and the recession, we need to create more jobs to get back on track. But we need to be smart about it and focus on jobs that make it possible for folks to leave their homes and go to work, knowing their loved ones who need care can and will receive it from a competent and caring home care worker.
We need to make sure those jobs are jobs on which you can support a family because that is how we can attract the workforce we need now and into the next generation.
Virginians need home care workers more than ever and, as the population ages, that need will continue to increase. However, you wouldn’t know it based on how much they are paid.
The median hourly wage for home care workers in Virginia is $9.84. Nearly half of home care workers in Virginia are below 200% of the poverty level, unable to truly support their families.
This is unacceptable. We cannot leave our home care workers behind, or we will fall short of a true recovery. We will be failing our elders and community members with disabilities, and we will be failing the countless Virginians who are caught between caring for their family members and needing to go out to earn a living.
By investing in our care workforce, we can revitalize the entire economy and ensure that people can age at home with the support they need.
Even before the pandemic, our care system was in crisis. As the population continues to rapidly age, the nation needs more home care workers. Virginia especially needs a care infrastructure in place as the 65-and-older population increased by a staggering 41% between 2008 and 2018 — and will continue to do so.
We are facing a dire shortage of care workers, in no small part because the industry is plagued by low wages and poor benefits. Nationwide, it is estimated that we will need to fill nearly 4.7 million home care jobs by 2028, including 1 million care jobs we still need to create.
President Joe Biden has proposed a care plan that includes a $400 billion investment in home- and community-based services, which would create 1 million living-wage care jobs nationally, including 199,000 over 10 years for Virginians.
I am calling on my fellow lawmakers in Virginia to support this transformational policy. It is a blueprint for a better, more inclusive recovery plan in our commonwealth.
Not only can we get our communities the care we need — we also can ensure our economy works for everyone. Women and women of color do most of this country’s care work: 87% of home care workers are women, 62% are people of color and 3 in 10 are immigrants.
Recent jobs reports have shown that women and women of color in particular have been left behind the most as America returns to work.
Through Biden’s care plan, we can get women, who left the workforce in huge numbers during the pandemic due to caregiving responsibilities, back to work.
Creating 19,000 home care jobs each year in Virginia means 19,000 workers — who are mostly Black, white, Latino, Asian and immigrant women — will help drive a more inclusive economy, earning a living wage to support their families and putting cash in their pockets to spend in our communities.
My colleagues and I in the General Assembly in recent sessions have worked hard to protect and uplift this essential workforce, with increased reimbursement rates, funds for overtime and new sick leave laws, among other recent improvements.
Our work is not finished, however. We must continue this momentum and ensure our home care workers have collective bargaining rights and a real seat at the table to win the fair pay, strong benefits, and the safe working conditions they need and deserve.
Home care is the foundation of this country; it is work that makes all other work possible. As a delegate, I know firsthand how critical this workforce is to keeping Virginia healthy and our economy running.
While we will continue to work on needed change in the General Assembly, I am calling on Congress to back Biden’s plan to invest in our home care workforce. Investing in care now is an investment in our commonwealth’s future.
Betsy B. Carr, D-Richmond, represents the 69th District in the House of Delegates. Contact her at: delegate.carr@betsycarr.org