Betsy B. Carr column: Virginia needs Biden’s care plan

The pandemic made crystal-clear what many Virginians already knew: Our economy is powered by a largely invisible workforce that provides care for those who need it at home, allowing wage earners to go out to work.

While many of us sheltered in place — putting work and care responsibilities under the same roof to be done at the same time — we developed a renewed appreciation for home care workers and the essential role they play in our communities and our economy.

Home care workers help older adults and people with disabilities and make it possible for them to live with dignity and independence, which enables those folks’ family members to continue doing their jobs to support their families.

As we chart a path out of the pandemic and the recession, we need to create more jobs to get back on track. But we need to be smart about it and focus on jobs that make it possible for folks to leave their homes and go to work, knowing their loved ones who need care can and will receive it from a competent and caring home care worker.

We need to make sure those jobs are jobs on which you can support a family because that is how we can attract the workforce we need now and into the next generation.