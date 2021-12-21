Betsy Milburn column: Collective bargaining rights for Richmond teachers a win for all

All through this pandemic, we’ve seen Virginia educators consistently go above and beyond for our children, and as a parent of four, I can’t tell you how much I’ve appreciated it. Bus drivers delivered food. School staff members drove by homes just to wave so students knew they were missed. Teachers had one-on-one Zoom sessions to offer support in little ways. All of this had a profound impact. That educators were willing to do all this surprised no one.
The city of Richmond recently showed them some of the appreciation they’re due by becoming the first community in the state to approve contract negotiation rights for educators.
Why is that such a significant — even a historic — development? Contract negotiations don’t sound exciting; they seem administrative and boring. Reading and understanding state and local code is not a popcorn moment. But a contract is actually a living document that expresses a shared set of values. Those values are then put in place to create the most supportive learning environment for our students and, ideally, a holistic working environment for our educators. Our students and school employees haven’t had this kind of respectful, problem-solving process in more than 40 years, even though the large majority of other states have offered it for decades.
Teachers and education support professionals end up being with our kids for many of their waking hours and therefore are entrusted with modeling behavior for them every day. A contract is essentially modeled behavior in written form.
Virginia educators faced staffing shortages before the pandemic, which only intensified them. Teachers have lost state-mandated planning time and, if they teach elementary school, have few — if any — workforce-covered breaks. To add insult to injury, many also are covering for absent colleagues without fair compensation.
By not fairly compensating our educators or providing them with the working conditions they need, we’ve been asking them to devalue themselves. This tells our students, who are a largely underserved population in Richmond Public Schools, that such an approach is acceptable — and discourages self-advocacy. Those are certainly not lessons we want our children to be learning.
Strong collective bargaining rights will now allow Richmond’s educational staff members to be fairly treated, and are a vital tool in recruiting and retaining the high-quality people our children deserve. And when we talk about compensation, we’re not just talking about money. Educators also need and deserve adequate lunch time and breaks, along with unencumbered time at work as prescribed by state law. A satisfied educator is a better educator. And isn’t that what we want?
Last year, Virginia ranked 50th in the country for teacher pay. At the same time, our state also was ranked first for business, according to CNBC. This is incongruent to me. If we want to continue to be ranked best for business and build a strong economy, how can we refuse to compensate and respect those who educate our next generation of leaders and workers?
Richmond has stepped up and begun the process with educators to create a strong collective bargaining agreement born from meaningful negotiations. It’s a win for all of us. Research indicates that learning conditions improve when educators can negotiate their contracts: Bargaining elsewhere has led to smaller class sizes, increased one-on-one attention for students from professionals like nurses and counselors, and improvements in safety issues. In Richmond, we can now show educators we understand and value the importance of their input in the work they do every day for our children and for all of us.
School boards across the state now have the power to instill the right to negotiate for educators, just as Richmond’s has. No local school board has exactly the same set of needs. School board members are elected by the people. Your power, as a parent and concerned citizen, is to let them know how much you’d like valuable educators in your children’s lives to be treated. We did this here in Richmond, and we’ll all be better for it. Around Virginia, let’s encourage school boards to begin the collective bargaining process and use it to better meet the needs of students, educators and communities.
Betsy Milburn is the parent-teacher-student association president at Thomas Jefferson High School and treasurer of the Richmond City Council of PTAs. She is an advocate for well-funded and properly resourced public schools. Contact her at: milburnbetsy@gmail.com