Betsy Milburn column: Collective bargaining rights for Richmond teachers a win for all

Virginia educators faced staffing shortages before the pandemic, which only intensified them. Teachers have lost state-mandated planning time and, if they teach elementary school, have few — if any — workforce-covered breaks. To add insult to injury, many also are covering for absent colleagues without fair compensation.

By not fairly compensating our educators or providing them with the working conditions they need, we’ve been asking them to devalue themselves. This tells our students, who are a largely underserved population in Richmond Public Schools, that such an approach is acceptable — and discourages self-advocacy. Those are certainly not lessons we want our children to be learning.

Strong collective bargaining rights will now allow Richmond’s educational staff members to be fairly treated, and are a vital tool in recruiting and retaining the high-quality people our children deserve. And when we talk about compensation, we’re not just talking about money. Educators also need and deserve adequate lunch time and breaks, along with unencumbered time at work as prescribed by state law. A satisfied educator is a better educator. And isn’t that what we want?