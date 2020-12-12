Bill Bolling column: Election 2020 — What lessons can we learn, and what actions should we take?

You never will change the mind of those who believe that Trump, aided by the Russians, stole the election in 2016; and you never will change the mind of those who believe that Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the election in 2020, aided by the “Deep State” or some other similar conspiracy.

However, there are lessons we can and should learn from the election of 2020, and actions we should take to restore public confidence in our electoral process. These lessons include:

1) Our system is not prepared to handle widespread voting by mail, early voting or absentee voting. While there is a place for these voting methods, they should be limited to critical situations.

2) Widespread absentee voting, like we saw in this election, is of particular concern. It can work, but it is open to fraud and abuse. To limit this, reforms are needed, such as prohibiting anyone other than state and local election officials from distributing absentee ballot applications, and prohibiting ballot harvesting by outside parties.