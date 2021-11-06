Bill Leighty and Lane Ramsey column: At state level, Virginia must capitalize on the expertise of local government

By Bill Leighty and Lane Ramsey
For far too long, Virginia’s state leaders — governors, agency heads and even the General Assembly — have treated local governments as a special interest group, rather than as a full partner in delivering services to citizens. Amazing people work in local governments from Big Stone Gap to the Eastern Shore, from Southside to Northern Virginia.
These local government workers know what makes their communities tick. They wake up every morning and strive to make their town, county or city a better place for opportunity, for children to grow, for businesses to flourish and for people from all walks of life to come together. They know how to deliver services and, just as important, what services the citizens need.
While many people have recognized the dedication and abilities of Virginia’s local government workforce, less attention has been put on fully integrating local government leaders in the dialogue necessary to address issues facing our citizens. At the state level, the commonwealth continues to miss the opportunity to create that dialogue. In a state as diverse — economically, geographically, racially and politically — as Virginia, we haven’t done everything we can to include local governments at the table to solve problems.
The situation is, perhaps, more dire than just a missed opportunity. The failure to connect local governments with decisions being made at the state level is borne of localities’ longstanding mistrust of state government. This mistrust has been fueled by the many times the state has “pulled the football” away at the last minute: In programs of all sizes, the state has lulled (or mandated) local governments into new programs, only to ultimately pull back what few financial incentives were initially offered.
The commonwealth’s failure to treat local government as a full partner has economic and social consequences for the state; it means our leaders are missing tools in their toolbox to make the commonwealth a better place. Not only can’t state leaders be sure they are providing the most appropriate services to our citizens, but they also can’t be sure the services they are providing are the most efficient and economical.
It’s jarring to realize that although more than 60% of the state budget goes to localities — largely to implement programs and services mandated by the state — the state doesn’t do more to include localities in crafting solutions. Instead, lawmakers all too often adopt a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach that omits local government input, doesn’t work for every locality and falls short of the funding needed to seriously address the issue at hand.
We can — and we must — do much better.
Indeed, there are times when having local government take the lead makes sense. For example, driving tax collection from Richmond doesn’t make sense given the wealth of local knowledge held by local commissioners of revenues and tax agencies. Moreover, not only do localities know which businesses are flourishing and which ones are foundering; they also know when companies move or change names. The state should be using this local knowledge to collect revenues more effectively.
This isn’t to say that Virginia doesn’t have any successful state/local partnerships. DMV Select, for example, is a program in which local governments and private entities contract with the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide select DMV transactions in a secure environment. Each DMV Select partner has online access to DMV, allowing the partner to update customer records locally in real time and issue decals for vehicles. Last year, DMV Selects around the state processed more than 500,000 secure transactions.
Despite scattered successes such as DMV Select, capitalizing on opportunities for local/state collaboration has not been a priority for the state. So, the question remains: How do we change that?
Virginia’s next governor, Glenn Youngkin, can make a difference beginning with the transition into office. He should include local government officials in the transition process in a meaningful way by creating a local government transition advisory team. He also should take executive action that requires all state agencies to designate a local government liaison, and to require the agencies to inventory existing relationships with local governments and evaluate the potential for more. This will help each state agency head and their staffs to prioritize such relationships.
Youngkin also should strongly consider appointing local government officials (elected or appointed) to his Cabinet. Having a local government perspective at the Cabinet level would be a game changer in delivering services to the citizens of the commonwealth.
The potential to create innovations in service delivery through local/state partnerships is too advantageous to ignore. Admittedly, these changes, while easily imagined, will take a sea change of attitude to accomplish. Executive action is the place to start. Youngkin can create the environment to fully engage local government in helping the commonwealth take advantage of this missed opportunity.
Bill Leighty served in Virginia state government for 38 years, retiring after serving as chief of staff to Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Lane Ramsey served Chesterfield County for 38 years, retiring as county administrator.
Both currently are principals in DecideSmart LLC, a consulting firm based in Richmond. Contact them at: bleighty@decidesmart.com and lramsey@decidesmart.com