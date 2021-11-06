Bill Leighty and Lane Ramsey column: At state level, Virginia must capitalize on the expertise of local government

The potential to create innovations in service delivery through local/state partnerships is too advantageous to ignore. Admittedly, these changes, while easily imagined, will take a sea change of attitude to accomplish. Executive action is the place to start. Youngkin can create the environment to fully engage local government in helping the commonwealth take advantage of this missed opportunity.

Bill Leighty served in Virginia state government for 38 years, retiring after serving as chief of staff to Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Lane Ramsey served Chesterfield County for 38 years, retiring as county administrator.

Both currently are principals in DecideSmart LLC, a consulting firm based in Richmond. Contact them at: bleighty@decidesmart.com and lramsey@decidesmart.com