Bill Leighty column: A path forward for funding relief

Governments at the state and local levels are faced with an unheard-of set of fiscal circumstances. That is, a financial windfall of unprecedented proportions due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan and previous COVID-19 relief packages.

Governmental entities have just 120 days to allocate these funds and they must spend the money prior to the end of federal fiscal year 2024 (October 2024). The conundrum that governments face is that rarely does government have a plan for a bounty of funding.

In addition to this flow of federal funds to state and local governments, contrary to expectations, governments generally also are facing revenue windfalls. The “big three” revenue sources that governments rely upon — sales, income and property taxes — have not declined.

Sales taxes, aided by the implementation of taxation of internet sales, have captured an increase in spending as people shopped online. Income taxes have remained strong as the pandemic has had little effect on high-income individuals, who pay the largest share of income taxes because of the progressive nature of income taxation.