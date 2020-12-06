Bill Mims column: Thanksgiving and lament

Turning westward, I came to the facet of the old city that I am most thankful for: Richmond Hill, an ecumenical retreat center on the site of an historic monastery. Its sacred mission is to “seek God’s healing of Metropolitan Richmond through prayer, hospitality, racial reconciliation and spiritual development.”

I spent most of the rest of the day walking near the James River, with forays into Old Manchester, Forest Hill Park, Westover Hills and Stratford Hills. I gave thanks for the James River Park System — Belle Isle, Buttermilk Trail, The Wetlands, Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater all were on my walking card. While I went down to the river to pray, hundreds more came to play. Their joy was infectious.

A note about the lamentable past for those who, like me, have not always lived in Richmond. A half-century ago, the river was a polluted mess and much of its shoreline a rusting industrial wasteland, overlooked by the horrific state penitentiary near the Virginia War Memorial. There is not space here to name the transformative people who midwifed the river’s miraculous rebirth. But they deserve our collective thanks.

The day ended with one of those rare moments that evokes wonder. Recrossing the James on the Huguenot Bridge, almost 12 hours after I set forth, the river surface was still and the sky cloudless. To my left the sun was setting with brilliant hues of gold, and to my right, the almost-full moon was rising over a lavender horizon. Julian of Norwich was right — “All shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” At the advent of a hopeful new year, may it remain so. Thanks be to God.