Bill Mims column: Thanksgiving and lament

Thanksgiving Day was disconcerting.
I had much to be thankful for, perhaps more than in any prior year: life, health, faith, family, friends, meaningful work, financial security. But so many others were hurting. This Thanksgiving mixed heartfelt gratitude with lament for that pain. My stuffy contemporaries might refer to 2020 as execrable; a younger generation simply would say it sucks.
Lament is a common concept in Hebrew scripture, appearing often in the Psalms and even comprising an entire book — Lamentations, written by the prophet Jeremiah. One author describes lament as the “honest cry of a hurting heart wrestling with the paradox of pain and the promise of God’s goodness.” Yep, that describes 2020 in a nicer way than I just did.
I resolved to spend a planned phone-free retreat day joining lament and thanksgiving, as many Psalms do. Then I had a quirky thought. I also could spend it walking, an activity that has benefited my physical and mental health during the pandemic. The Saturday after Thanksgiving, also the eve of Advent — the Christian new year — was ideal weatherwise. But where should I walk?
Years ago, my running partner and I finished training for an ultramarathon by running around Richmond. Literally. Our 31-mile circumferential route began in the West End, then North Side, the East End and South Side. I decided to follow that route, along the way praying laments and giving thanks for various facets of Richmond.
Jeremiah, the lamenting prophet, would have understood: “Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you ... and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” (Jer. 29:7)
I started from the memorial garden at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the earthly resting place of my dear friend Todd Culbertson, a longtime editor with The Times-Dispatch’s editorial pages. His memory blessed this pilgrimage. From there I made my way to Patterson Avenue and passed my first praise, the century-old Westhampton School, which is being restored by a partnership that includes Bon Secours and VCU Health.
On Broad Street, another cause for thanksgiving appeared: a GRTC Pulse rapid-transit stop. Pulse benefits thousands of Richmond-area workers and students, many of whom cannot afford cars. The inability of many people in our region to access public transit easily and affordably has been the cause of longstanding lament.
Crossing Interstate 64 to North Side, I trekked through Lakeside, Bryan Park, Bellevue, Laburnum Park, Sherwood Park and Gilpin Court. Bellevue is home to one of my favorite eateries, Stir Crazy, where I ordered breakfast. Richmond’s many neighborhood restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops are a daily source of thanks, though I lament this awful year when many closed and the rest are struggling. Ironically, it was “Small Business Saturday.” I resolved to redouble my patronage of these neighborhood treasures.
Laburnum Park Boulevard, formerly Confederate Avenue, evoked the debate raging throughout Richmond and much of America. The former name reflected the street’s geographic past as a line of defense during the Civil War; the present name honors a vibrant urban neighborhood. As I chatted with two cyclists at a nearby corner, both of whom are educators at Virginia Commonwealth University and moms of Richmond Public Schools students, the area’s spirit was worthy of praise.
Brook Road brought more praise notes: Veritas School, VCU’s Virginia Treatment Center for Children, Virginia Union University, and — seen in the distance — FeedMore. If you have enough to eat today, then please lament that many of our neighbors are hungry and consider giving generously to FeedMore.org.
As Brook Road crossed under Chamberlayne Avenue, I lamented a homeless person asleep on the underpass shelf above me. It offered shelter from rain and wind, but not cold and danger. If you have a roof over your head, then give thanks and please consider donating to CARITAS (caritasva.org) or another shelter provider.
Gilpin Court, my last North Side stop, usually brings a wave of lament. Sited on what was once known as Apostle Town for its biblical street names (St. Peter, St. Paul, St. John, St. James and Charity), its very creation is lamentable. It was born of the decision by urban planners in the 1950s to destroy hundreds of Black residences to construct Interstates 64 and 95. A roadway a half-mile north would have spared virtually every home.
This year, though, there were whispers of thanksgiving. Maggie Walker’s St. Luke Building, which crowns the hill beside the interstates, has been restored as affordable housing. Housing advocates and government agencies are committed to additional revitalization. We all should be thankful for their efforts and pray for their success.
Crossing the Leigh Street Bridge over Shockoe Valley to Union Hill, the cityscape is impressive. But immediately below is “the devil’s half acre,” the site of Lumpkin’s Jail, the most notorious of many antebellum slave markets. Just to the west is Thomas Jefferson’s magnificent Capitol. To the east is St. John’s Church, famous for Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. The juxtaposition is jarring.
Proceeding through Union Hill and North Church Hill, I experienced a transcendent moment. Across from Henry Marsh Elementary School, a little Black boy, who was perhaps 3 years old, the age of my white grandson, happily burst out of his house to play. He was oblivious to my presence. The message on his sweatshirt said it all — “Dream Big.” In America, every child has the right to dream big. And every adult has the responsibility to do their utmost to help those dreams come true.
From the eastern perimeter of Chimborazo Park, I recalled a recent morning exploring the Gillie Creek corridor, the Fulton area and several historic cemeteries. I lamented how much East End history has been forgotten or ignored. And I was thankful for the Valentine’s self-guided cemetery tour that helps bring it back to light.
Turning westward, I came to the facet of the old city that I am most thankful for: Richmond Hill, an ecumenical retreat center on the site of an historic monastery. Its sacred mission is to “seek God’s healing of Metropolitan Richmond through prayer, hospitality, racial reconciliation and spiritual development.”
I spent most of the rest of the day walking near the James River, with forays into Old Manchester, Forest Hill Park, Westover Hills and Stratford Hills. I gave thanks for the James River Park System — Belle Isle, Buttermilk Trail, The Wetlands, Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater all were on my walking card. While I went down to the river to pray, hundreds more came to play. Their joy was infectious.
A note about the lamentable past for those who, like me, have not always lived in Richmond. A half-century ago, the river was a polluted mess and much of its shoreline a rusting industrial wasteland, overlooked by the horrific state penitentiary near the Virginia War Memorial. There is not space here to name the transformative people who midwifed the river’s miraculous rebirth. But they deserve our collective thanks.
The day ended with one of those rare moments that evokes wonder. Recrossing the James on the Huguenot Bridge, almost 12 hours after I set forth, the river surface was still and the sky cloudless. To my left the sun was setting with brilliant hues of gold, and to my right, the almost-full moon was rising over a lavender horizon. Julian of Norwich was right — “All shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” At the advent of a hopeful new year, may it remain so. Thanks be to God.
Bill Mims serves on the Supreme Court of Virginia. Contact him at: billmims7@gmail.com