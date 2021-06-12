Bill Mims column: Timeless lessons: The life of Jonathan Daniels

Four days later, Daniels arrived in Selma. Five months later, he was dead. The former VMI cadet was clear-eyed about the danger: “I had realized that as a Christian, as a soldier of the cross, I was totally free. At least free to give my life, if that had to be, with joy and thankfulness and eagerness for the kingdom no longer hidden from my blind eyes.”

So, what timeless lessons can Jonathan Daniels teach us in this season of our national discontent? The first is the subtle distinction between happiness and joy from his valedictory address. Happiness is shallow and fleeting. Joy has depth and is lasting. By willingly living — and ultimately giving — his life for others he realized “the joy of a purposeful life”.

A second lesson is that the kingdom of God that was “no longer hidden” is built upon the principle of equality, both rights and opportunities. It is an upside-down kingdom, where power is to be used to advance the common good and wealth is to be generously shared.

Jonathan Daniels recognized that when he was serving “the least of these,” his impoverished sisters and brothers who suffered the degradation of discrimination, he was serving his Lord.