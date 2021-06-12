Bill Mims column: Timeless lessons: The life of Jonathan Daniels

The year 1961 felt like morning in America. A charismatic young president spoke in his inaugural address of a torch being passed to a new generation.
He boldly promised to “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” On the home front, he challenged all to ask not what their country could do for them, but what they could do for their country.
With the hindsight of 60 years, John F. Kennedy’s speech also is notable for the roiling undercurrent he chose not to mention — the struggle of Black people to achieve full civil rights as American citizens.
Sixty years ago this weekend, another speech, the valedictory address at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), sounded similar themes but with nuanced introspection: “We are soon to be transformed from cadets in grey” into men in civilian clothes.
“There is more to this transformation than a change of clothes. We are disturbed by a question which cannot be answered. When IS the man — a man? We have spent four years in preparation for SOMETHING. What that something is, who we are, we do not know.”
There were no platitudes in the speech. The young cadet spoke of “periodic disenchantment.” Yet he also spoke of “the joy of a purposeful life.”
His words reflected the deep thoughts of one mature beyond his years: “We have all heard graduation prophets proclaim the new birth, the new vision, the onward march. But implicit in every birth is the process of dying. It is a kind of death that we experience now. We stand poised for flight into a new world and a new vision. We do not deceive ourselves, however, that our new-found wings will bring us ideal happiness.”
That valedictorian, Jonathan Daniels, would trade the uniform of a VMI cadet for the collar of a priest. Four years hence, his flight into a new world would take him to Alabama to fulfill the vision of full civil rights for Black citizens. There he would die, a martyr.
The murder of Jonathan Daniels is well-chronicled. In August 1965 he and other white civil rights workers were arrested while peacefully protesting with their Black compatriots.
They were held in a squalid jail for days. Upon their release they were confronted by a white deputy sheriff brandishing a shotgun. As he aimed and fired at Ruby Sales, a 17-year-old Black girl, Daniels pushed her aside and absorbed the blast. He died instantly.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called Daniels’ sacrifice “one of the most heroic Christian deeds” he had witnessed. The Episcopal Church memorialized him as a martyr. VMI honored him by inscribing words from his valediction over an archway in the barracks: “I wish you the decency and the nobility of which you are capable.”
Less chronicled, yet profoundly important, is the vision that caused a brilliant, introspective young man to journey to the place where he would lay down his life, Christ-like, four years later.
In his speech, Daniels mused that “we have been stretched in a great many directions” and that “[f]our years can be tediously long — and incredibly fleeting.” What was it that stretched him during those fleeting four years after leaving VMI? And what can he teach us, three score years later?
That period in Daniels’ life can be summarized as “a tale of three Sundays.” The first was Easter 1962 when he experienced a profound spiritual moment: “I made a decision which radically changed my life. I decided to return to the church, having left her quite deliberately several years before. I decided then … in God’s good time to seek holy orders” — to become an Episcopalian priest.
In a Sunday sermon at his home church months later, as he prepared to enter seminary, Daniels explained his calling: “Somebody must visit the sick and the lonely and the frightened and the sorrowing. Somebody must comfort the discouraged, argue lovingly and convincingly with the anguished doubter. Somebody must remind the sick soul that healing is within his grasp and urge him to take the medicine when his disease seems more attractive.”
Quoting the prophet Isaiah, he concluded, “I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ Then said I, ‘Here am I. Send me.’”
The reawakening of Jonathan Daniels’ faith corresponded with a growing awareness among white Americans of the civil rights movement.
President John F. Kennedy, oblivious in 1961, issued a clarion call in a speech to the nation on June 11, 1963, two years to the day after Daniels’ memorable valedictory speech: “The fires of frustration and discord are burning in every city, north and south. We are confronted primarily with a moral issue. It is as old as the scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution. The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities.”
Daniels answered the call, joining the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and working in urban ministry while continuing his seminary studies. He now knew his calling, but where would he be sent?
The answer came on a Sunday in March 1965 when the nation watched in horror as peaceful marchers were savagely beaten and tear-gassed by police in Selma, Ala. That night, King issued a call for white religious leaders to come to Alabama to complete the march from Selma to Montgomery.
Daniels knew what he must do: “Could I spare the time? Did I want to spare the time? Did God want it?” He described a “decisive, luminous, spirit-filled moment” in church that evening as he sang the Magnificat, the Song of Mary: “He hath put down the mighty from their seat and hath exalted the humble and the meek. He hath filled the hungry with good things.”
Four days later, Daniels arrived in Selma. Five months later, he was dead. The former VMI cadet was clear-eyed about the danger: “I had realized that as a Christian, as a soldier of the cross, I was totally free. At least free to give my life, if that had to be, with joy and thankfulness and eagerness for the kingdom no longer hidden from my blind eyes.”
So, what timeless lessons can Jonathan Daniels teach us in this season of our national discontent? The first is the subtle distinction between happiness and joy from his valedictory address. Happiness is shallow and fleeting. Joy has depth and is lasting. By willingly living — and ultimately giving — his life for others he realized “the joy of a purposeful life”.
A second lesson is that the kingdom of God that was “no longer hidden” is built upon the principle of equality, both rights and opportunities. It is an upside-down kingdom, where power is to be used to advance the common good and wealth is to be generously shared.
Jonathan Daniels recognized that when he was serving “the least of these,” his impoverished sisters and brothers who suffered the degradation of discrimination, he was serving his Lord.
A final lesson is found in a phrase inscribed in another archway in the VMI barracks: “You may be whatever you resolve to be.” When Daniels said, “Here am I. Send me,” he resolved to live a life of purpose, helping others in every way he could.
A central tenet of the Christian faith is that Jesus’ followers are called to “die to self,” to love and serve God and neighbors faithfully and sometimes sacrificially. He resolved to follow that call with abandon.
John Lewis, whose beating in Selma spurred Daniels to action, noted that he “gave his life to redeem not just the soul of Alabama but the soul of a nation.” May his selfless and courageous example redeem us to achieve the decency and nobility of which we are capable.
Many of the quotations in this op-ed are from the PBS special, “Here Am I, Send Me: The Story of Jonathan Daniels.”
Bill Mims serves on the Supreme Court of Virginia. Contact him at: billmims7@gmail.com