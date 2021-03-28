Bill O'Keefe column: A lack of shame and decency

During the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1953, the Army’s attorney, Joseph Welch, scornfully rebuked U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., with the now famous line, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” That line easily could be addressed to the 172 Republican members of Congress, four of whom are from Virginia, who voted against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
Most if not all used the “boyfriend loophole” as the reason for their vote. More likely, that just was a ruse to avoid offending the National Rifle Association. The NRA has made its opposition clear and apparently these 172 are afraid to offend them by doing the right thing.
The “boyfriend loophole” would prevent dating partners and stalkers convicted of domestic violence or abuse from purchasing and owning firearms. The bill already prevents spouses convicted of domestic violence or abuse from obtaining firearms. Owning a firearm is a serious responsibility. Firearms only should be owned by people who are mature, mentally balanced and routinely exercise good judgment.
The 172 members need to explain why a boyfriend convicted of abuse and violence is more mature and mentally balanced than a husband. People who engage in domestic abuse, violence and stalking are not mentally mature and well-balanced. They have serious psychological problems and should not be able to purchase a firearm independent of whether they abused their spouse or girlfriend. This has nothing to do with Second Amendment rights and everything to do with whether someone is a responsible adult.
I am a member of the Community Health Advisory Committee organized by Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Our role is to provide advice and support to the Bon Secours Richmond forensic nursing program that deals daily with victims of domestic violence sexual abuse, strangulation and human trafficking. This past year, the forensic nurses handled more than 2,400 patients who almost equally were divided between sexual and physical abuse, including strangulation. Of these patients, more than 500 were children.
The physical effects of violence can be treated and wounds can be healed. But the psychological harm can be lifelong in spite of the best treatment. This especially is true for children where trauma has been shown not just to emotionally harm them, but also to harm their developing brains. I recently listened to the tape of a 911 call where a 6-year-old girl was calling for help because her stepfather was beating and strangling her mother in her presence. There can be no doubt that this child will have deep emotional scars that might never heal.
There are many other 911 calls available on YouTube. These 172 members of Congress should listen to some and then stand on the floor of the House and explain why a boyfriend convicted of domestic abuse and violence still should be able to purchase firearms but spouses shouldn’t. Shockingly, even U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, herself a victim of sexual abuse, has said, “some stripping away of people’s constitutional rights is not something that we should be doing.” This is a mind-boggling statement and Ernst should explain how these abusers have the maturity and mental capacity to own a firearm but not the self-restraint to keep from abusing women and children.
Being a member of Congress is an honor. There only are 100 U.S. senators and 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Being a member also is a serious responsibility, and the obligations of office should be discharged seriously. To those 172, I ask: Where is your sense of decency? They clearly never would earn a place in an update of “Profiles in Courage.”
Bill O’Keefe is founder of Solutions Consulting and a member of the Community Health Advisory Committee organized by Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. He is the former CEO of the George C. Marshall Institute and the former EVP/COO of the American Petroleum Institute. Contact him at: billo38@icloud.com