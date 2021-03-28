Bill O'Keefe column: A lack of shame and decency

I am a member of the Community Health Advisory Committee organized by Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Our role is to provide advice and support to the Bon Secours Richmond forensic nursing program that deals daily with victims of domestic violence sexual abuse, strangulation and human trafficking. This past year, the forensic nurses handled more than 2,400 patients who almost equally were divided between sexual and physical abuse, including strangulation. Of these patients, more than 500 were children.

The physical effects of violence can be treated and wounds can be healed. But the psychological harm can be lifelong in spite of the best treatment. This especially is true for children where trauma has been shown not just to emotionally harm them, but also to harm their developing brains. I recently listened to the tape of a 911 call where a 6-year-old girl was calling for help because her stepfather was beating and strangling her mother in her presence. There can be no doubt that this child will have deep emotional scars that might never heal.