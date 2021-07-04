Bill Pike column: Buying groceries in Richmond

While it would be interesting to learn how our leaders stack up in these assessments, I don’t believe grocers would be eager to report this data.

My time left on Earth is moving fast. How might I use my remaining days to impact food deserts and food insecurity?

American writer James Thurber once wrote: “There is no safety in numbers or anything else.”

But, in the case of numbers, I ask — what might happen if the market share leaders pooled their financial and human resources to open five co-op grocery stores in Richmond’s food deserts over the next five years?

Or, how might city and county leaders work with the owners of vacant lots and the agricultural experts at Virginia State University to turn these empty lots into thriving community gardens?

Could these community gardens include kitchens for teaching food nutrition and food preparation, including opportunities to preserve harvested vegetables via canning/freezing?

During the pandemic, I learned quite a bit about food insecurity in Richmond. Our church worked with three local food pantries to help keep their shelves stocked. I read weekly reports or had conversations with pantry leaders about the heartfelt needs in their communities.