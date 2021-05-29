Bill Pike column: Can the church make a comeback?

For the past 10 years, I have worked for my church. Prior to this, I spent 31 years in public education.
With church work, I observed that churches and schools have commonalities. Each pivots off of people, pennies, buildings, traditions and a desire to improve the world.
Additionally, churches and schools were turned upside down by COVID-19. Leaders in both environments scrambled to adapt. Technology played an impactful role in meeting the needs of congregations and students.
Ultimately, the ability to bring virtual worship services and classroom instruction to their communities depended upon infrastructure. Churches and school systems that previously had invested in these technologies were able to engage more quickly.
As COVID-19 restrictions retreat, it will be interesting to see how churches reconnect with their congregations. Based upon results from the most recent Gallup poll on religion, I sense churches are approaching a critical crossroad.
That data revealed that membership in houses of worship in the United States fell below 50% of Americans. Gallup noted this is an eight-decade decline. So how did memberships to a church, synagogue or mosque fall for the first time to 47%?
There are many reasons. But quite simply, the world has changed.
The precedent for a family to be in church on Sunday mornings is not a priority. Now, family calendars are packed every weekend. Families strive to make every minute count, but attending church even for an hour is not always on their schedule.
Additionally, the dismantling of “blue laws” contributed to this decline. Gone are the quiet Sundays in towns and cities when businesses were closed. Now, a person can make all kinds of purchases on Sunday.
But, I think churches have hurt themselves in other ways, too.
Division is present in churches. How we interpret the Bible creates conflicts.
Church leaders and their congregations have struggled with sexual orientation. This has caused difficult splits in some denominations. As a lifelong Methodist, our body is locked in this same hurtful battle.
Additionally, I sense change is difficult for churches.
The mentality — “this is how we have always done it” — hinders churches and their congregations from taking risks.
Lots of risks were taken by church planters in the 1950s and 1960s. Churches were growing. I wonder what planters were thinking? Perhaps, they thought, “If we build it, they will come.”
In the Richmond district of the Virginia United Methodist Conference, there currently are 66 churches. “If we build it, they will come,” has lost its dominance.
Before the pandemic, I suspect a number of churches in Richmond were hanging by their financial fingernails. What awaits these struggling churches? Is reducing staff, merging with another congregation or closing in their future?
In difficult times like this, I believe pastors and leaders at the district and conference levels must be willing to listen to the voices in their congregations. I’m not sure congregations always are heard.
And speaking of voices, there is another voice to be heard — the building. Yes, buildings talk. Buildings know when a congregation is suffering from “tiredeyesitis.” This occurs when congregations fail to see that their beloved building is wearing out.
So, can the church make a comeback?
I’m no expert, but I think the answer is tied to church leaders and their congregations.
No doubt, the pandemic made worshippers rethink their commitment to church. Some will not return, some are comfortable with the virtual format and some will continue to worry about health. Regardless of their reasoning, church leaders must learn from these worshippers.
In preparing to reopen, churches can’t continue down the same predictable program path. Continuing to hold onto the glories of the past is not the way into the future.
Preparing for the future will require careful listening and visioning. Selective listening and visioning with blinders only will continue to restrict the potential for revitalizing churches.
Churches must improve the capacity to tell the heartfelt stories of their congregations. These stories no longer can be contained in silos within the walls of their buildings. Stories must be shared to connect to communities.
Stories of unwelcoming Sunday morning hospitality for visitors — “You’re sitting in my pew” — is not the way to grow a church and reach new communities.
Quite often, I ask myself, “Should churches be accredited?” Would they benefit from a rigorous review from a panel of peers once every three to five years? I wonder if such a review might help to keep churches healthy and effective?
In Beth Macy’s book, “Dopesick,” I read this James Garfield quote: “Most human organizations that fall short of their goals do so not because of stupidity or faulty doctrines, but because of internal decay and rigidification. They grow stiff in the joints. They get in a rut. They go to seed.”
We church people, myself included, need to ponder Garfield’s words.
Bill Pike is director of operations at Trinity United Methodist Church. Contact him at: wapike1@gmail.com