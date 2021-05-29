Bill Pike column: Can the church make a comeback?

Before the pandemic, I suspect a number of churches in Richmond were hanging by their financial fingernails. What awaits these struggling churches? Is reducing staff, merging with another congregation or closing in their future?

In difficult times like this, I believe pastors and leaders at the district and conference levels must be willing to listen to the voices in their congregations. I’m not sure congregations always are heard.

And speaking of voices, there is another voice to be heard — the building. Yes, buildings talk. Buildings know when a congregation is suffering from “tiredeyesitis.” This occurs when congregations fail to see that their beloved building is wearing out.

So, can the church make a comeback?

I’m no expert, but I think the answer is tied to church leaders and their congregations.

No doubt, the pandemic made worshippers rethink their commitment to church. Some will not return, some are comfortable with the virtual format and some will continue to worry about health. Regardless of their reasoning, church leaders must learn from these worshippers.