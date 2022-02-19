Bill Pike column: Churches must invest in time, find a path forward

For the last 10 years, I’ve had the privilege of working in a church. My life prior to church work was schools.

Churches and schools have much in common. Both work with people. Budgets, staffs, buildings and curriculum are in their footprints.

Churches and schools are in plain public view. This equals more scrutiny and criticism. And over the last two years, thanks to COVID-19, schools and churches have been walloped by this pandemic.

At Trinity United Methodist Church in Henrico County, our response to the pandemic has been a week-to-week scramble to react to the whims of this unfriendly virus.

“Captain Kangaroo” cartoon character Tom Terrific used his funnel-shaped “thinking cap” to figure out life’s challenges. Churches have been pushed to put on their collective thinking caps, too.

When the pandemic shut down our building, we shifted our Sunday worship to a virtual broadcast. Luckily, we had the technology infrastructure in place to accomplish this. But we also were required to invest in newer technology to keep us current.

As the coronavirus teased us with a decline in cases, we started a spring early morning worship service in one of our parking lots. Sometimes, weather conditions were a factor, but overall, this approach was a refreshing change.

Being outside seemed to work really well for young families with children. They had space to move around, and it allowed for the environment to absorb their chatter, unlike the cramped confines of a sanctuary pew.

Our staff worked to implement other program options, too. Some found traction; some didn’t.

But during this time, there always was the undertow of division. That division came from policies for dealing with the pandemic.

Initially, this was a collaborative effort from the Virginia United Methodist Conference and our local district. One requirement was for our church to develop its own healthy church team. This team, consisting of staff and congregation members, was charged with monitoring the pandemic and developing our response.

No matter how hard the team worked to keep people healthy and safe, no decision completely satisfied every member of our congregation. In turn, we lost members who became frustrated with our policies when compared to other churches in the area.

Clearly, those departures had an impact. And they served to reaffirm that no matter the team’s decisions, wins were few in this environment.

But, in truth, churches were not in a winning position before the pandemic, either.

In December 2021, Pew Research Center findings revealed roughly 3 in 10 American adults now are religiously unaffiliated. Self-identified Christians made up 63% of the U.S. population in 2021, down from 75% a decade ago.

The Pew data continues to validate what churches have known for several years: Finding the path to bring people back into church is a challenge.

In “The Unstuck Church,” author Tony Morgan uses a bell curve diagram to chart the life stages of a church. Morgan’s book starts with the exciting launch, and sadly, concludes with the church being on life support.

From my work in a church, I sense churches really struggle with attempts to change. The capacity to change is grounded in the ability of staff members and their congregations to form honest relationships. They must be able to talk, listen and acknowledge differences.

Despite being in a weary and worn COVID-19 environment, churches must ensure these challenging conversations take place. Failure to talk and ponder the future will only continue to reduce the ability of churches to pull out from this downward spiral.

In Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, the point is made that there is a time and season for everything. The word “time” is cited 29 times in those eight verses.

Time might be a critical piece for churches to consider in figuring out their futures. How do churches reinvent themselves with compelling offerings that will make the “religiously unaffiliated” curious enough to give of their time to check out church?

No matter whether a person is “religiously unaffiliated” or a longstanding member, churches are vying to capture time on both calendars.

One thing is very clear to me: Churches can’t continue to rely upon their past successes to sustain them in the future. Why? We are in a different world.

With urgent diligence, churches must invest in time to find a path forward. Otherwise, “Due to lack of interest, church is closed” will become a dismal reality.