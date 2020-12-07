Bill Pike column: The school where no one wants to teach

COVID-19 has turned lots of normal things upside down.
In terms of everyday routines being disrupted, our public schools have been impacted. Schools had to quickly pivot from in-person learning to virtual learning.
Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what we learn from this abrupt change in course.
But even before COVID-19, Virginia’s schools, superintendents, school boards and their employees had multiple challenges in front of them.
Among those ongoing challenges are funding, technology, human resources, inequality, safety and compliance. Any one of these topics is guaranteed to keep a superintendent awake at night or in constant need of heartburn medication.
No matter the degree of difficulty from those topics, there is another one that is potentially more troubling — the school where no one wants to teach.
That’s right, I said it — the school where no one wants to teach.
We can’t deny that such schools exist in our state. To deny their existence is a betrayal to the educators and the students who are already in these school buildings.
Somehow, someway, the teachers and students in these buildings find the backbone to return each day.
Deep inside of them, they are hopeful that the heat works, that no gremlins are in the technology infrastructure, that the most disruptive student in a class will be absent today or in a rare state of cooperation, that a parent will be able to attend a much-needed meeting, and that someone from the school board office will patiently listen to those in the school where no one wants to teach.
Size of the school district doesn’t matter — city, county, urban, suburban or rural — these schools exist. Immunity doesn’t.
Clearly, there are traditional means for identifying these schools — state testing results, student absenteeism, school nutrition data, discipline reports, community involvement, etc.
While that data is important, there are other sets of data that superintendents and school boards need to find, review and make a commitment to act upon.
Here are a few:
- Request for transfers: Which schools within a district have the highest number of teacher requests to transfer to another school?
- Reading scores for students: No matter whether a student is in elementary, middle or high school, are the students reading on grade level?
- Number of calls for service by local law enforcement to respond to disruptive students.
- Number of worker compensation claims per school for school personnel injured intervening with disruptive students.
- What are the teacher turnover rates in schools where no one wants to teach?
Reasons for requesting a transfer can vary, but a school with a significant increase requires a transparent review.
School systems teach a wide range of essential skills to students, but reading is indispensable. A student who can’t read will struggle. That struggle will manifest with unacceptable results.
I sense there is a link between the calls for police service and injured staff in dealing with disruptive students. A review of this data might reveal quite a bit about a school’s environment and staff morale.
Virginia isn’t alone in its pursuit to hire diverse and qualified teachers. While we might find and hire those teachers, the real question is can we retain them and develop them into career professionals? That retaining and development is undeniably difficult in the school where no one wants to teach.
So, what’s the solution?
Well, for starters, pennies and a fresh coat of paint are important, but I don’t believe they are the full answer.
A school system can invest gobs of pennies into a shiny program and still not find the success it pursued.
The same can be said for a fresh coat of paint: It only covers up the heart of the challenge.
Maybe meeting the needs of the school where no one wants to teach is grounded in the following: time, listening, tossing and angles.
This will require an investment in time — no exceptions. Time gives the capacity to uncover. Nothing can be off limits.
To do this will require a different kind of listening. The listening must be nonjudgmental and solutional. And every voice in that school and the community it serves must be heard.
From the listening, it is very likely leaders will learn what is not working. Without any hesitation whatever is not working must be tossed out.
Angles provide perspective. To help these schools, we must improve the angling of our vision. That means, we must be willing to see the potential of the school in ways we haven’t in the past.
The school where no one wants to teach is real.
This school is urgent, it is now and it isn’t going away.
The hearts of the students and teachers in these schools are beating impatiently.
Keeping them waiting is no longer an option.
Bill Pike is director of operations at Trinity United Methodist Church and is a retired Tuckahoe District representative on the Henrico County School Board. Contact him at: wapike1@gmail.com