Bill Pike column: The school where no one wants to teach

This will require an investment in time — no exceptions. Time gives the capacity to uncover. Nothing can be off limits.

To do this will require a different kind of listening. The listening must be nonjudgmental and solutional. And every voice in that school and the community it serves must be heard.

From the listening, it is very likely leaders will learn what is not working. Without any hesitation whatever is not working must be tossed out.

Angles provide perspective. To help these schools, we must improve the angling of our vision. That means, we must be willing to see the potential of the school in ways we haven’t in the past.

The school where no one wants to teach is real.

This school is urgent, it is now and it isn’t going away.

The hearts of the students and teachers in these schools are beating impatiently.

Keeping them waiting is no longer an option.