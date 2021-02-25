Bill Pike column: Way out on Mars 'terror'

One of my favorite books is “The Right Stuff.” Written by Tom Wolfe, I also enjoyed the movie by the same title.

The book and movie are about America’s early exploration into space. Wolfe traces the birthing of NASA and the selection of the first astronauts.

As a school kid, I remember watching those early one-man rocket ship blasts into space. I always thought it was neat upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere how that space capsule splashed down in the ocean.

That capsule bobbed like a helpless cork until it and the astronaut were plucked from a restless sea. Those were anxious minutes for the astronaut and NASA personnel.

Our space program has given us moments of success and sadness. Most Americans distinctly remember where they were and what they were doing when equipment failed, and we tragically lost astronauts.

But, I guess those are the risks of exploring space — pushing astronauts and their equipment a bit further with each new project.

Human beings continue to be curious about space — its past, present and future. I always have wondered if the push to explore space was because scientists and political leaders have a secret?