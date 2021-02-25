Bill Pike column: Way out on Mars 'terror'

One of my favorite books is “The Right Stuff.” Written by Tom Wolfe, I also enjoyed the movie by the same title.
The book and movie are about America’s early exploration into space. Wolfe traces the birthing of NASA and the selection of the first astronauts.
As a school kid, I remember watching those early one-man rocket ship blasts into space. I always thought it was neat upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere how that space capsule splashed down in the ocean.
That capsule bobbed like a helpless cork until it and the astronaut were plucked from a restless sea. Those were anxious minutes for the astronaut and NASA personnel.
Our space program has given us moments of success and sadness. Most Americans distinctly remember where they were and what they were doing when equipment failed, and we tragically lost astronauts.
But, I guess those are the risks of exploring space — pushing astronauts and their equipment a bit further with each new project.
Human beings continue to be curious about space — its past, present and future. I always have wondered if the push to explore space was because scientists and political leaders have a secret?
Somewhere, a brilliant scientist holed up in a tiny research lab has calculated that our planet, the magnificent Earth, is on life support. Thus, the rush to explore — we need a place to go once Earth’s heart stops beating.
This past week, we heard these words — “I’m safe on Mars.” Those words came from Perseverance, NASA’s most recent rover sent to Mars some 293 million miles from Earth to explore the red planet.
Perseverance has six wheels. Similar in size to an SUV, it is loaded with all kinds of technology gadgets for exploring and researching. Also on the trip to Mars is Ingenuity, a helicopter. NASA engineers are hopeful that Ingenuity will be the first powered flight on another planet.
As you might imagine, getting to Mars isn’t easy. Perseverance launched in July.
But, for NASA engineers, the most difficult part of the journey is what they call “seven minutes of terror.” That’s when the spacecraft descends through Mars’ atmosphere to the planet’s surface for a parachute-assisted landing.
I guess that “seven minutes of terror” is NASA engineers hoping that this bucket of bolts lands without incident so that $2.4 billion doesn’t crash in a plume of red dust.
Personally, I think “terror” is the wrong word to use to describe those seven minutes. I wonder if “seven minutes of uncertainty” might be a better word choice?
I’m sure NASA engineers are perspiring with palpitating hearts as they wait to learn if the the craft landed without incident.
Yes, losing a $2.4 billion spacecraft would be painful, but “terror”? I don’t think so.
Don’t the people of America have enough terror or fear in their lives right now? Think about these forms of real terror:
- In 2020, more than 19,000 Americans died from gun violence. (Gun Violence Archive)
- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America — one death by suicide occurs every 12 minutes. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
- A recent study by the National Center for Homeless Education reports the number of homeless students in our public schools has risen 70%.
- Northwestern University reported in June that food insecurity has doubled overall, and tripled among households with children because of the pandemic.
I have a deep respect for the brilliant employees at NASA, and I admire their unwavering passion. And yet, I wonder what would happen if we put their skill sets and their ingenuity to work on the challenges that we struggle to solve in America?
Maybe one day soon, NASA employees will be bored — they are looking for a new project. Perhaps an insightful employee will suggest, “Let’s take a look at America, surely there is something in our country that we could fix.”
A flurry of discussion takes place, a problem is identified, a plan is developed, teamwork starts and the problem is solved. Life for all Americans is improved. That would be nice.
Right now, America’s challenges are as boundless as space, and they are not going away. There is a scene in the movie “Apollo 13” when NASA personnel are figuring out how to get the damaged spacecraft and astronauts safely back to Earth. They are told, “Failure is not an option.”
Our country can’t continue to fail at solving our ongoing challenges. To solve our challenges, perhaps our biggest obstacle is overcoming our division. Americans must commit to work together.
If Perseverance can say, “I’m safe on Mars,” shouldn’t every American be able to say, “I’m safe in America?”
