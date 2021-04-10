Blaire Denson and Barbara Couto Sipe column: When will we recognize how important afterschool programs are to Richmond families?

We urge our legislators and district leaders to ask kids what their local program means to them, and use funding from the American Rescue Plan to address the unmet demand for afterschool and summer enrichment programs so no more kids are left out.

Blaire Denson is executive director of the Virginia Partnership for Out-of-School Time. Contact her at: blaire.denson@v-post.org

Barbara Couto Sipe is president and CEO of NextUp in Richmond. Contact her at: bcsipe@nextuprva.org