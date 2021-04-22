Bob Deans column: How Richmond leads in these revolutionary times

The counterrevolution is the surest sign yet that progress is on the move.

That story, too, is playing itself out, in efforts to dismiss the movement as some ephemeral product of woke culture, diminish its foot soldiers, dim their voice and suppress their vote.

For this revolution to succeed, the efforts to counter it cannot prevail, and the vision that drives it must be sustained.

That vision is to complete the American Revolution, no more and no less, by ensuring at last that the promises enshrined in our national charter are redeemed in the lives of our people, so the blessings of liberty, justice and opportunity are shared in an equitable way by us all.

From the dawn of the nation’s imperfect beginnings — through revolution, insurrection, rebellion and war — Richmond has stood astride the rapids of epic conflict and momentous change. Here the city finds itself once more, in waters both roiled yet familiar, gaining its footing somewhere above the flood lines cut by the swift and sure passage of history downstream, and poised to assert its unique role in these revolutionary times.