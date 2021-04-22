Bob Deans column: How Richmond leads in these revolutionary times

Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd marks a turning point in the long and painful journey to confront police brutality rooted in racism by holding those who perpetrate it accountable under the law.
To a nation too often traumatized by racial injustice and enraged by watching those who commit it walk free, the Minneapolis jury drew a bright new line beneath an ancient charge: Thou shalt not kill.
Hard work remains to fix the broken relationships between police and too many of the Black communities they serve; to end police encounters that too often begin with racial bias and end in unwarranted violence; and to root out practices and structures that reinforce injustice in our courts and inequity across our society.
That work has been made all the more urgent by the fatal shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn., of Daunte Wright and the horrific treatment in Windsor of Army Lt. Caron Nazario, both at the hands of police.
The Chauvin verdict, though, adds momentum to the sweeping changes set in motion this past year, since the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd combined to drive millions of Americans to the streets.
What began as a cry for needed change now touches every corner of the political, social and economic life of the nation. In our workplaces, schools and communities, online and around the kitchen table, a sea change is remaking our national relationship with race.
This no longer simply is a conversation or just another skirmish in the culture wars. It’s become a full-on revolution. The country, rightly, never will be quite the same. That means we’re living in revolutionary times, and each of us is called to be an agent of change.
Nowhere is the force of this national reckoning bearing down with greater immediacy than in Richmond. No city can more deeply sense its promise, and no people are better positioned to lead.
The seat of the oldest body of representative governance in the New World, Richmond lies just upriver from the landing site of the first Africans to arrive in English America in chains. It’s the former capital of the Confederacy. And its institutions reflect the values of people in continual search of a better way forward.
Richmond embodies, like no place else, the nation’s highest ideals, our failure to keep faith with those ideals for all of our people, and our capacity to learn from the pain of the past and light the way to a brighter future.
Getting race right in Richmond plays to the city’s strengths as a diverse and spirited center of independent and original thought. Advancing equity and justice will expand opportunity — for everyone. And it will help set the pace of change and shape the form of progress that’s long overdue, across Virginia and the nation.
Revolutions, throughout history, have begun with a critical mass of people who no longer are willing to accept the unacceptable, empowered to confront injustice on their own terms, and called to act when and where they can.
After centuries of slavery, brutal oppression and systemic inequity, Black people and those who are standing with them are done with excuses. They’re exercising the power of voice to call out forces resistant to change. And they’ve been summoned by history to act in ways both substantive and symbolic, large and small.
That story is being told through subplots: the fate of monuments; the hosting of sports events; names on buildings, streets and schools; public officials, writers, entertainers and others held to account for words and deeds that undermine a righteous cause.
The counterrevolution is the surest sign yet that progress is on the move.
That story, too, is playing itself out, in efforts to dismiss the movement as some ephemeral product of woke culture, diminish its foot soldiers, dim their voice and suppress their vote.
For this revolution to succeed, the efforts to counter it cannot prevail, and the vision that drives it must be sustained.
That vision is to complete the American Revolution, no more and no less, by ensuring at last that the promises enshrined in our national charter are redeemed in the lives of our people, so the blessings of liberty, justice and opportunity are shared in an equitable way by us all.
From the dawn of the nation’s imperfect beginnings — through revolution, insurrection, rebellion and war — Richmond has stood astride the rapids of epic conflict and momentous change. Here the city finds itself once more, in waters both roiled yet familiar, gaining its footing somewhere above the flood lines cut by the swift and sure passage of history downstream, and poised to assert its unique role in these revolutionary times.
Bob Deans, who grew up in Richmond, is a former reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. He is the author of “The Bicycle Man.” Contact him at bobdeans@rocketmail.com