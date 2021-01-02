Bob Deans column: Turning a season of hope into an era of progress

A hard year of great testing has drawn to a close, and more difficulty lies ahead. American democracy, though, has not only survived; it has delivered on the promise of renewal and hope.
A few weeks from now, President-elect Joe Biden will take office on a pledge to restore competence, integrity and basic decency to the White House and to rally the nation, once again, around the spirit of unity that has long been among our greatest strengths.
He and his team are pulling together, even now, plans to take on the welter of interwoven ills — pandemic, unemployment, racial injustice — that threaten our health, economic security and the pursuit of equity at the core of our national purpose.
And yet, as surely as holiday lights give way to winter darkness, we know long months of challenge await. How do we keep hope alive and turn a season of promise into an era of progress?
One way to begin is to work toward a common understanding of where we are, where we need to go and the challenge we face in getting there.
We’re far from defeating a lethal pandemic that’s claimed more than 335,000 American lives and is still killing some 1,900 each day. The worst might yet lie ahead, Biden has warned, calling on us “to steel our spines” for the months-long effort to vaccinate the public.
The pandemic’s economic toll has been grave — in Richmond, where restaurants, auto repair shops and other small businesses are struggling to survive — and nationwide, where 10.7 million people — 6.7% of the workforce — can’t find a job. We won’t right this ship overnight.
Federal pandemic relief has provided a needed lifeline, not only to millions of hard-hit Americans, but to the economy overall. That aid, though, has come at a cost. The federal budget deficit — a record $3.3 trillion — is the highest since 1945, as a share of economic output. And the public debt has risen to $21.4 trillion — up 49% in just the past four years.
We’ll need to be smarter than ever about the additional investments we need to build back better, as Biden has pledged, so that we seize the opportunities before us as we address the challenges we face.
The nation is undergoing a critical and long overdue racial reckoning, but it’s been, to date, an uneven process of fits and starts, not a smooth and linear transition. Biden has promised essential reforms, and his Cabinet picks show a commitment to meaningful change.
One more day of racial injustice is one more day too many. It will take time to address the racial inequities rooted in our nation’s history, but we must move with the urgency of a nation that understands we don’t have time to waste.
We can beat the pandemic, get our economy back on its feet and build a more just and equitable society, but we’ve got to work together to do it.
It’s time for all of us — Democrats, Republicans and independents alike — to admit that our misguided experiment in hyperpartisanship has run its sorry course. It has failed us as people, as a society and as a nation. We have it within us to do better. We have no choice but to do better.
Our democracy wasn’t designed as a winner-take-all, minority-be-damned, zero-sum game. Its great strength is that it gives each of us a voice, a way to be heard, and the chance to work for progress and change.
And its great virtue is that it provides us a way to disagree without becoming divided, by honoring the values, aspirations and interests we share, being willing to compromise with others and building on common ground, not burning down the house when things don’t cut our way.
We’ve arrived at a serious moment that demands the best of what we’ve got to give. We can’t afford to bog down in nonsense, hollow thinking and petty fights. Let’s recognize that we are more, as people, than our politics, and we are more, as Americans, than a loose collection of special interests grinding away at grievances driven by fear.
Not everyone will be, or ever has been, on the right side of history. And we can’t let that get in our way.
I believe, for the most part, we’re going to start assuming good will, once again, on the part of our fellow citizens. We’re going to put away our readiness to believe the worst about those with whom we might disagree. And we’re going to discard wild notions that lack evidence or truth and return to giving the best we’ve got to give.
I believe we’re going to do all of this and much more. That’s what our own history tells us. That’s how we’ve made good on the promise of renewal, one generation down to the next. And that’s how, I believe, we’ll keep hope alive and turn a season of promise into an era of progress.
Bob Deans of Bethesda, Md., who grew up in Richmond, is a former reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and past president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. He is the author of “The Bicycle Man.” Contact him at: bobdeans@rocketmail.com