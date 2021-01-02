Bob Deans column: Turning a season of hope into an era of progress

We can beat the pandemic, get our economy back on its feet and build a more just and equitable society, but we’ve got to work together to do it.

It’s time for all of us — Democrats, Republicans and independents alike — to admit that our misguided experiment in hyperpartisanship has run its sorry course. It has failed us as people, as a society and as a nation. We have it within us to do better. We have no choice but to do better.

Our democracy wasn’t designed as a winner-take-all, minority-be-damned, zero-sum game. Its great strength is that it gives each of us a voice, a way to be heard, and the chance to work for progress and change.

And its great virtue is that it provides us a way to disagree without becoming divided, by honoring the values, aspirations and interests we share, being willing to compromise with others and building on common ground, not burning down the house when things don’t cut our way.

We’ve arrived at a serious moment that demands the best of what we’ve got to give. We can’t afford to bog down in nonsense, hollow thinking and petty fights. Let’s recognize that we are more, as people, than our politics, and we are more, as Americans, than a loose collection of special interests grinding away at grievances driven by fear.