Bob Egbert column: For my grandson’s future, climate can’t wait

My 1-year-old grandson reminds me that the threat of the climate crisis isn’t just an abstraction — it’s all about him. I want a healthy and livable future for him and his generation, which is why we need to take urgent action to address climate change.

The recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change outlined what is at stake for humanity. It found that without immediate action to cut carbon pollution and slow the pace of climate change, we will face more frequent and more severe heat waves, droughts, floods, food and water shortages, and numerous health impacts.

Climate change is not a far-off issue. It’s hitting us right here in Virginia. Roanoke, like other cities in the nation, has become an urban heat island, lacking the proper green spaces and infrastructure to mitigate hotter temperatures. Richmond just experienced its 10th warmest winter on record, and temperatures are only expected to climb if we do not curb our nation’s carbon pollution. Coastal communities in Hampton Roads and Norfolk are likely to see as much sea level rise in the coming decades alone as they have in the past century.

For several years, my wife and I have made personal lifestyle changes to reduce our energy use. We moved from Roanoke County into the city of Roanoke, cutting our driving by 70%. For the last 15 years of my career, I walked to work (about 8 miles round trip), and since 1998, we have owned only one car.

In our current house, we switched from natural gas to all-electric and installed solar panels on our roof, which have provided about 90% of our energy for the past two years. Last year, we added four more panels and expect they will deliver 100% of our energy by the time the next bill comes.

Communities like ours, however, need strong support from the federal government to make the transition toward clean energy a reality for all. To bolster the adoption and usage of renewable energy like wind and solar, something we are pushing to do in Virginia, President Joe Biden and Congress must work together to pass bold climate and clean energy investments.

In his State of the Union address in early March, Biden already outlined his vision for doing so. The president called on Congress to send him a series of clean energy tax credits — similar tax credits have been instrumental in growing the wind and solar sectors — to cut energy costs for American families.

Biden also called for investments in businesses to make sure they can succeed in the clean energy economy, doubling our nation’s production in the process. These tax credits will put money back into people’s pockets by making clean energy and electric vehicles cheaper, saving drivers money at the pump and reducing the pollution that’s driving the climate crisis.

The commonwealth would benefit greatly from these investments. In 2020, there were 94,423 Virginians working in clean energy. Bold climate investments will add more than 85,000 jobs over the next five years in Virginia alone — a huge win for our state’s economy and efforts to fight climate change.

We have so much to gain from climate action and Congress must work with Biden to get it done. In 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed $555 billion in climate and clean energy investments — the largest in our nation’s history. These investments now are stalled in the Senate. While I am greatly appreciative of the work of Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in Congress on behalf of Virginia families, it is urgent that they work with the president to deliver on climate action as swiftly as possible.

For my grandson and his generation, the threat of the climate crisis demands immediate action. To give them the best shot at a livable future, we cannot miss this moment.