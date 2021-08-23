Bobby Vassar and Wyatt Durrette column: Virginia redistricting won’t work without compromise

Throughout the meetings thus far, threshold questions have emerged. The VRC has been deliberating whether to use existing legislative district lines and/or incumbent addresses as a starting point for drawing new maps.

For us, relying on the 2011 maps was not a viable solution, and we were gratified to see that the commission voted in a bipartisan way to start from a blank slate, so to speak.

The existing districts were heavily gerrymandered by both parties, ameliorated only slightly by subsequent court decisions.

Looking forward, we believe the commission should continue with this bipartisan spirit, not only in the interest of sound public policy, but to do everything it can to avoid giving the impression of protecting incumbent legislators — even if the intent is to simply expedite its work to meet a looming deadline.

A decision still needs to be finalized regarding a nonpartisan mathematical audit of any maps drawn by the VRC, and we strongly encourage this path forward as well.

The amendment itself was created in bipartisan compromise, and we urge the VRC to capture this spirit and embrace the compromise Virginia voters of both parties strongly supported. Citizen advocates have worked too hard for too long to see bipartisanship go by the wayside at the eleventh hour.