Bobby Vassar and Wyatt Durrette column: Virginia redistricting won’t work without compromise

By Bobby Vassar and Wyatt Durrette
The U.S. Census released its COVID-delayed data, and the newly formed Virginia Redistricting Commission now can work on the map-making for which it was created. Voters overwhelmingly approved last year’s referendum to replace Virginia’s opaque and discriminatory redistricting laws with a fairer and more inclusive process.
If the commissioners can be true to that mandate, they will fulfill their duty to the commonwealth’s citizens. But can they?
We believe the answer is yes, but only if the commissioners compromise.
Many have been working toward this moment for the past decade. Both of us were members of a bipartisan committee of law professors, former elected officials and citizens to draft a constitutional amendment to end partisan gerrymandering.
Our original plan was a fully independent commission composed entirely of citizens, but the legislature rejected it before it could be considered by Virginia voters. Given the looming redistricting deadline, that left us with a binary decision: Do we keep the broken status quo in place, or do we try to find a workable solution for 2021?
Luckily for Virginia voters, a compromise emerged in the form of a hybrid commission made up of eight legislators and eight citizens, balanced by political affiliation. There even is a supermajority requirement for the final vote to approve district maps, making it impossible for one partisan faction to dominate the process.
In the end, many key elements of our original plan were in the final amendment, so much so that we even agreed to co-chair last year’s ballot campaign. Despite the modifications, we knew that it represented a vast improvement over the closed-door, hyperpartisan process of the past. In spite of early challenges, we still do.
Put simply, the referendum itself was forged in compromise. We wanted nonpartisan, some opponents wanted it entirely partisan and we ultimately got bipartisan. This significant progress should not be overlooked.
Now, we feel the VRC should live up to this spirit of compromise. This applies to all factions of commissioners — citizens and legislators of both parties.
For the first time, Virginia citizens have a front-row seat to something we’ve known for decades: Redistricting is messy, difficult, oftentimes frustrating work work. But the VRC isn’t alone in this struggle. Indeed, every state utilizing similar commissions is faced with the same tough votes and lively debates. We suspect a citizens-only commission would have had its share of fireworks as well.
But historical context is paramount. Before the creation of this commission, none of this work would be done in public view, nor would citizens have a single voice in the room. It would be done in secret, with one party controlling the entire process, which usually led to protracted litigation with the courts having to redraw the districts. Let’s remember, 2.7 million Virginians voted for a process that rises above the partisan squabbles of the past to develop districts that reflect citizen interests, not those of politicians.
Throughout the meetings thus far, threshold questions have emerged. The VRC has been deliberating whether to use existing legislative district lines and/or incumbent addresses as a starting point for drawing new maps.
For us, relying on the 2011 maps was not a viable solution, and we were gratified to see that the commission voted in a bipartisan way to start from a blank slate, so to speak.
The existing districts were heavily gerrymandered by both parties, ameliorated only slightly by subsequent court decisions.
Looking forward, we believe the commission should continue with this bipartisan spirit, not only in the interest of sound public policy, but to do everything it can to avoid giving the impression of protecting incumbent legislators — even if the intent is to simply expedite its work to meet a looming deadline.
A decision still needs to be finalized regarding a nonpartisan mathematical audit of any maps drawn by the VRC, and we strongly encourage this path forward as well.
The amendment itself was created in bipartisan compromise, and we urge the VRC to capture this spirit and embrace the compromise Virginia voters of both parties strongly supported. Citizen advocates have worked too hard for too long to see bipartisanship go by the wayside at the eleventh hour.
Democrat Bobby Vassar is a former chief counsel for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and currently serves on the board of OneVirginia2021 Foundation.
Republican Wyatt Durrette is a former state legislator and candidate for governor.