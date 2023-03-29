Jeff E. Schapiro Follow Jeff E. Schapiro Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are people running Virginia’s public schools who could use a crash course in democracy.

In rural, deep-red Madison County, on the east face of the Blue Ridge, the school board banned from the high school library 22 books that a national far-right group, Focus of the Family, considers too racy or racially laden for kids. Four are by Toni Morrison, a Black author and Pulitzer Prize winner. Three were written by Stephen King, a master of suspense long popular with young readers — a man who recoils in horror over censorship.

In Spotsylvania County, an I-95 suburb of Fredericksburg, a school board narrowly controlled by conservatives is considering shuttering all school libraries and laying off 60 teachers if the county fails to fully finance education. That could force Spotsylvania to raises taxes. If it does not, the board could begin hacking away at programs conservatives deem objectionable. And it would be done because of a supposedly higher calling: budget balancing.

In Isle of Wight County — in rural Southside, historically a hotbed of Black-white friction, and where one school system closed rather than desegregate 60 years ago — the school board voted along racial lines to prohibit instruction in systemic racism. Perhaps the vote was an unintended demonstration? The board’s two Black members opposed the ban, pushed by one of three white members and patterned on an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin aimed at the elimination of “inherently divisive concepts.”

And in right-leaning Hanover County — a Richmond suburb usually immune to the increasingly moderate politics of an increasingly diverse central Virginia — a school named for John Gandy, a long-serving president of historically Black Virginia State University, could be stripped of that distinction seemingly in retaliation for a school board decision in 2020 to erase from two other schools the names of Confederate icons Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson.

It is no surprise that these localities tend to favor Republicans, and by comfortable margins. But they are not alone in the turmoil besetting their schools.

Democratic counties and cities in Virginia — most notably wealthy, multi-hued Fairfax and Loudoun counties outside Washington — have confronted in their schools the diversity that is remaking them as mirrors of a modern commonwealth. At the same time, they are challenged by a noisy, often Republican-aligned minority that resents this change, which has accelerated over the past three years because of the coronavirus pandemic, racial reckoning and gender sensitivities.

Youngkin harnessed that fury as a candidate, rallying supporters with his laden battle cry, “Parents matter!” More about anger than accommodation, it has been seized at the local level, successfully fueling school board candidacies in some of the aforementioned jurisdictions.

The Isle of Wight school trustee behind the board’s decree against teaching systemic racism boasted that, having received 67% of the vote in the election, his constituents expected nothing less than a full frontal assault on concepts that, as some might charitably put it, make them uncomfortable in their skin.

Youngkin, because he sheaths the politics of grievance in a friendly smile and a fleece vest, peddles a two-track message on education. He is committed to steady increases in teacher pay and steps to reverse a shortage of instructors. Paired with that is an emphasis on job training that requires closer coordination between industry and academe. Youngkin’s price for these costs: a demand that teachers and students do better.

This is where fact and fiction occasionally clash. Youngkin decried declines by Virginia students in nationally recognized competency tests. Though the declines were attributed, in part, to COVID-19 and the switch from actual to virtual classrooms, these scores were also packaged by Youngkin’s Department of Education in a way that, test experts say, made them seem worse than they actually were.

The outside world, nonetheless, seems to be making a distinction between reality and rhetoric. Consider the U.S. News & World Report school rankings: Virginia is 12th among the states in education overall, 10th in pre-K-12 instruction and 17th in higher education. And while the ranking scheme increasingly is denigrated or rejected, particularly by colleges and universities, it remains a potent talking point for politicians.

That Youngkin’s first schools chief — Jillian Balow, recently given a $299,000 golden parachute — landed in Virginia from Wyoming set off alarms. Why would a successful former investment executive who went through prep school, Rice University and Harvard Business School install as superintendent of public instruction — Virginia’s overseer of primary, middle and high schools — someone from a state with a pre-K-12 program that is rated 39th in the nation and is 21st, overall, in education?

In selecting Lisa Coons, a senior education official in Tennessee, to succeed Balow, is the governor again reaching to the bottom of the barrel? U.S. News & World Report put Tennessee’s pre-K-12 program in 31st place. The state’s overall ranking in education is 33rd.

Tennessee and Wyoming score high in a less-than-discerning respect: As Republican-dominated states, both are on the front lines in the culture war, which Youngkin is attempting to wage in blue-ish Virginia. A handpicked school superintendent is essential to the governor’s assault on wokeness. So, too, is the State Board of Education. Because Republican legislators booted several Democratic appointees, Youngkin will name a majority of its members.

But there remains a consequential obstacle, one Youngkin hopes to raze in the November election: a divided General Assembly, with a House of Delegates dominated by Republicans and a state Senate, by Democrats. A legislature totally controlled by the GOP would ensure the governor full fiscal and policy authority over public education.

Until that happens — if it happens — Democrats are standing in the schoolhouse door.

Close 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. 