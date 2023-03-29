Jeff E. Schapiro
There are people running Virginia’s public schools who could use a crash course in democracy.
In rural, deep-red Madison County, on the east face of the Blue Ridge, the school board banned from the high school library 22 books that a national far-right group, Focus of the Family, considers too racy or racially laden for kids. Four are by Toni Morrison, a Black author and Pulitzer Prize winner. Three were written by Stephen King, a master of suspense long popular with young readers — a man who recoils in horror over censorship.
In Spotsylvania County, an I-95 suburb of Fredericksburg, a school board narrowly controlled by conservatives is considering shuttering all school libraries and laying off 60 teachers if the county fails to fully finance education. That could force Spotsylvania to raises taxes. If it does not, the board could begin hacking away at programs conservatives deem objectionable. And it would be done because of a supposedly higher calling: budget balancing.
In Isle of Wight County — in rural Southside, historically a hotbed of Black-white friction, and where one school system closed rather than desegregate 60 years ago — the school board voted along racial lines to prohibit instruction in systemic racism. Perhaps the vote was an unintended demonstration? The board’s two Black members opposed the ban, pushed by one of three white members and patterned on an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin aimed at the elimination of “inherently divisive concepts.”
And in right-leaning Hanover County — a Richmond suburb usually immune to the increasingly moderate politics of an increasingly diverse central Virginia — a school named for John Gandy, a long-serving president of historically Black Virginia State University, could be stripped of that distinction seemingly in retaliation for a school board decision in 2020 to erase from two other schools the names of Confederate icons Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson.
It is no surprise that these localities tend to favor Republicans, and by comfortable margins. But they are not alone in the turmoil besetting their schools.
Democratic counties and cities in Virginia — most notably wealthy, multi-hued Fairfax and Loudoun counties outside Washington — have confronted in their schools the diversity that is remaking them as mirrors of a modern commonwealth. At the same time, they are challenged by a noisy, often Republican-aligned minority that resents this change, which has accelerated over the past three years because of the coronavirus pandemic, racial reckoning and gender sensitivities.
Youngkin harnessed that fury as a candidate, rallying supporters with his laden battle cry, “Parents matter!” More about anger than accommodation, it has been seized at the local level, successfully fueling school board candidacies in some of the aforementioned jurisdictions.
The Isle of Wight school trustee behind the board’s decree against teaching systemic racism boasted that, having received 67% of the vote in the election, his constituents expected nothing less than a full frontal assault on concepts that, as some might charitably put it, make them uncomfortable in their skin.
Youngkin, because he sheaths the politics of grievance in a friendly smile and a fleece vest, peddles a two-track message on education. He is committed to steady increases in teacher pay and steps to reverse a shortage of instructors. Paired with that is an emphasis on job training that requires closer coordination between industry and academe. Youngkin’s price for these costs: a demand that teachers and students do better.
This is where fact and fiction occasionally clash. Youngkin decried declines by Virginia students in nationally recognized competency tests. Though the declines were attributed, in part, to COVID-19 and the switch from actual to virtual classrooms, these scores were also packaged by Youngkin’s Department of Education in a way that, test experts say, made them seem worse than they actually were.
The outside world, nonetheless, seems to be making a distinction between reality and rhetoric. Consider the U.S. News & World Report school rankings: Virginia is 12th among the states in education overall, 10th in pre-K-12 instruction and 17th in higher education. And while the ranking scheme increasingly is denigrated or rejected, particularly by colleges and universities, it remains a potent talking point for politicians.
That Youngkin’s first schools chief — Jillian Balow, recently given a $299,000 golden parachute — landed in Virginia from Wyoming set off alarms. Why would a successful former investment executive who went through prep school, Rice University and Harvard Business School install as superintendent of public instruction — Virginia’s overseer of primary, middle and high schools — someone from a state with a pre-K-12 program that is rated 39th in the nation and is 21st, overall, in education?
In selecting Lisa Coons, a senior education official in Tennessee, to succeed Balow, is the governor again reaching to the bottom of the barrel? U.S. News & World Report put Tennessee’s pre-K-12 program in 31st place. The state’s overall ranking in education is 33rd.
Tennessee and Wyoming score high in a less-than-discerning respect: As Republican-dominated states, both are on the front lines in the culture war, which Youngkin is attempting to wage in blue-ish Virginia. A handpicked school superintendent is essential to the governor’s assault on wokeness. So, too, is the State Board of Education. Because Republican legislators booted several Democratic appointees, Youngkin will name a majority of its members.
But there remains a consequential obstacle, one Youngkin hopes to raze in the November election: a divided General Assembly, with a House of Delegates dominated by Republicans and a state Senate, by Democrats. A legislature totally controlled by the GOP would ensure the governor full fiscal and policy authority over public education.
Until that happens — if it happens — Democrats are standing in the schoolhouse door.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Friday on Radio IQ, 89.7 FM in Richmond; 89.1 FM in Roanoke; and WHRV, 89.5 FM in Norfolk.
