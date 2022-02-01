Brad Haywood column: We can't go back to 'broken taillight' policing

Traffic enforcement should be about the safety of motorists, not an opportunity for evidence-free harassment of Black and brown drivers.

A traffic enforcement focus also would likely preclude the need for Virginia to establish a civilian traffic enforcement agency, as some have proposed, which would cost considerably more money. In addition to the ban on consensual searches, Justice Forward Virginia also is seeking to repeal or amend many of the overenforced criminal misdemeanor offenses that are used as pretexts beyond our roads and highways, like jaywalking or the odor of marijuana.

Pretextual policing is a matter of racial justice, and there is no reason legislators can’t be responsive to community concerns about noise through an equitable lens. We can manage volume without violence, protect without pretext, and address noise complaints in ways that don’t further criminalize members of our communities and propel incarceration rates.

We must work toward a Virginia where we all can be comfortable in our homes and safe on the roads. We’re all in this together. It’s time to give smarter policies a green light.