Brad Haywood column: We can't go back to 'broken taillight' policing

It was late and Juanisha Brooks just wanted to get home. She was driving back from celebrating her sister’s birthday last March, a welcome respite of joy and family amid the daily stress and worry of a then-yearlong pandemic. That’s when Virginia State Trooper Robert G. Hindenlang pulled Brooks over and refused to tell her why.
When she didn’t get out of the car as the trooper demanded without explanation, Hindenlang unlocked Brooks’ door and dragged her out of her car, forcing her against the vehicle and painfully pressing handcuffs around her wrists.
Brooks immediately thought about Sandra Bland and Philando Castile, whose lives were tragically cut short due to unnecessary traffic stops that served as preludes to police violence. Brooks said she felt helpless during the incident and feared for her life. She was charged with driving under the influence and Hindenlang took her to the Fairfax County jail, where she took a Breathalyzer test that showed a 0.0 blood alcohol level.
Brooks then was charged with misdemeanor eluding, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and failing to have headlights on. Thankfully, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano dismissed all of these charges the next month.
That kind of swift dismissal is rare and many of the harmful consequences of these unnecessary police interactions can’t be undone after the fact. According to The New York Times’ research on police violence and traffic stops, police killed more than 400 drivers or passengers in the past five years who were not holding a weapon or being chased for a violent crime.
As the nation has learned all too well with last year’s traffic stops of Brooks, Army Lt. Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright, among others, ending “broken taillight” policing and using police resources to pull people over for invasive searches is critical to changing the nature of overpolicing and reducing harm in communities across the commonwealth.
We’ve made a lot of progress with reform since 2020, and now is not the time to go backward.
Current repeal efforts from legislators are troubling and harmful. State Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, with Senate Bill 180 and Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, with House Bill 367 are trying to give police the ability to regulate noise from vehicles. Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, wants to reinstate police’s ability to pull drivers over for any minor traffic infractions, as outlined in HB 79.
These may be well-intentioned efforts to address noise concerns from constituents, but if passed, they would immediately put many Virginians at risk.
During the 2020 special session, the General Assembly eliminated many of the most commonly used pretexts, or minor traffic infractions — such as exhaust noise, objects hanging from the rearview mirror, tinted windows and marijuana odor — that police use to justify traffic stops where they coerce drivers to consent to invasive searches. These stops are based on hunches for which the police have no evidence and often are driven by implicit racial bias, if not explicit stereotyping and discrimination, that lead to stark racial disparities in traffic and pedestrian encounters.
The Community Policing Act, passed in 2020, dramatically improved data collection on police interactions with Virginia drivers. Because of that, we have the data to prove Black drivers were overrepresented among drivers pulled over by police.
Even though just 19.6% of Virginia’s driving age population between July 2020 and July 2021 was Black, 31% of drivers stopped by police were Black. This exceeds the national disparity found in recent research from Stanford and New York universities, which shows Black drivers across the country are about 20% more likely to be subject to a police stop than white drivers.
Additionally, former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against the town of Windsor — where police threatened Nazario — over racial disparities in traffic stops. Investigators in the attorney general’s office found 40% of stops involving Windsor residents were Black drivers.
Since HB 5058 eliminated common traffic violations from Virginia’s pretextual policing practices, the number of Black drivers pulled over fell by 40% and the number of white drivers pulled over fell by 30%. Even though the law does not allow police to stop people explicitly because of their race, it does allow them to do so if they come up with an allegedly race-neutral excuse, such as a seemingly loud car exhaust.
Enforcing common pretexts is a complicated and time-consuming inconvenience for police, too. They shouldn’t be expected to take decibel readings or gauge legal exhaust levels while on duty. It’s unreasonable and unnecessary.
Moreover, traffic stops often are motivated by local budgets because of the ticket revenue they generate. In Windsor, where officers threatened Nazario’s life, traffic enforcement comprises 10% of town revenue. Stops, often instigated by ticketing quotas, are the most common interactions between police officers and the public; and for drivers, these interactions can quickly turn deadly. There is no benefit to wasting police resources this way.
There are other ways to address issues that impact Virginians’ quality of life without further criminalizing each other. For instance, instead of using local police resources to regulate vehicle noise during individual traffic stops, we should shift that responsibility to Virginia State Police during annually required vehicle safety inspections. If vehicles do not meet the standard, state police can issue citations at inspection sites and require vehicles to again be inspected after the owner resolves the issue. This gives people the chance to correct a mistake before seeing hefty fines or being subject to invasive searches and potential violence.
Traffic enforcement should be about the safety of motorists, not an opportunity for evidence-free harassment of Black and brown drivers.
A traffic enforcement focus also would likely preclude the need for Virginia to establish a civilian traffic enforcement agency, as some have proposed, which would cost considerably more money. In addition to the ban on consensual searches, Justice Forward Virginia also is seeking to repeal or amend many of the overenforced criminal misdemeanor offenses that are used as pretexts beyond our roads and highways, like jaywalking or the odor of marijuana.
Pretextual policing is a matter of racial justice, and there is no reason legislators can’t be responsive to community concerns about noise through an equitable lens. We can manage volume without violence, protect without pretext, and address noise complaints in ways that don’t further criminalize members of our communities and propel incarceration rates.
We must work toward a Virginia where we all can be comfortable in our homes and safe on the roads. We’re all in this together. It’s time to give smarter policies a green light.
Brad Haywood is executive director of Justice Forward Virginia, and chief public defender for Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. Contact him at info@justiceforwardva.com or follow him on Twitter: @BradleyRHaywood