Brandon Hasbrouck column: Pack the court with color-conscious justices

While Supreme Court justices are capable of introspection and independent thought, each of them does so in the context of their previous experiences. When those experiences so heavily run toward government interests in our racist criminal justice system, the odds firmly are stacked against (typically Black and Brown) criminal defendants. If we pack the court with more justices like these, we can expect more of the same.

But, if we pack the court with color-conscious justices, we stand a fighting chance of advancing the abolitionist project by redressing the critical failures of our justice system. What, then, does race-conscious jurisprudence entail? Aside from Sotomayor’s Strieff dissent, a few recent opinions can provide insight. In his concurrence to United States v. Curry, Chief Judge Roger Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals laid bare the realities of policing in the two Americas. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves of the Southern District of Mississippi went even further in Jamison v. McClendon, excoriating the Supreme Court for its invention of the doctrine of qualified immunity for police and recounting the litany of police abuses that doctrine enabled. Justice Anita Earls of the North Carolina Supreme Court urged her colleagues, in a concurring opinion, to consider how defense attorneys can use racial stereotypes to create unreasonable doubt.