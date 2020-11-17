Brantly Womack column: How to lose a cold war

While Soviet militarization stemmed from wartime mobilization and the presence of a stronger opponent, our temptation originated from the opposite circumstances. In the triumphalism of the early 1990s, our standard of security shifted from staying ahead of the Soviets to maintaining the capacity to do anything, anywhere, without serious risk to ourselves. Hillary Clinton recently has argued for greater efficiency in military spending, but a more basic rethink is needed. With the rise of China, unilateral invulnerability is an increasingly desperate goal. According to Scientific American, our military budget is on autopilot. It is three times the size of China’s and greater than the next 10 countries combined. Beyond the economic displacement, Trump’s “whole of government” securitization against real and imagined Chinese threats discourages innovation by exaggerating risk. It is hard to move forward while ducking and covering.