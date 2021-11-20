Brenda Walker column: How we got here, how we can move forward from targeting transgender youth

The message they spread impacts those whom I love — friends and family members — and encourages the type of bias couched in religious language that my family believed years ago when we failed to affirm my transgender sister.

These groups say they build a “family friendly” political platform, but the intentional spread of misinformation and the incitement of fear is, in fact, detrimental to our families. It can even be deadly. Saturday (Nov. 20) marked Transgender Day of Remembrance & Resilience, a day to remember transgender and gender-nonconforming people who were killed by acts of anti-trans violence in the past year — a year that has been the deadliest on record.

It does not have to be this way. There is a better way forward.

It is imperative that we who are parents, teachers, policymakers and faith leaders understand the complex history, science and beauty of gender multiformity that is present not only in human biology and experience but in the whole of creation. Today, more resources are available than there were when my parents were raising me and my siblings in the 1950s.