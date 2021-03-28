Brenda Walker column: Making our country a safer, more just place to live

Fear, mixed with bias and misinformation, is a toxic combination. In recent weeks, this dangerous mix has been weaponized in legislatures across the states with regard to the Equality Act, sometimes with religious fervor.

In my view as a pastor, a woman, a sister and the mother of daughters, the Equality Act is necessary in order to make our country a safer, more just place in which to live by making discrimination on the basis of sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity, against the law.

Virginia already has enacted comprehensive protections for LGBTQ people, as Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, testified at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 17. The Equality Act would provide federal protections for LGBTQ people in every state.

Had this legislation been in place during earlier decades, my transgender sister still might be alive. I idolized her. She was an athlete, a lover of music, an artist and a writer. In the 1970s, she left Alabama for San Francisco to escape discrimination and seek support for her gender transition. Tragically, in 1982, her body was found in a low-rent hotel room, the cause of death unknown. She was 29.