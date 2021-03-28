Brenda Walker column: Making our country a safer, more just place to live

Fear, mixed with bias and misinformation, is a toxic combination. In recent weeks, this dangerous mix has been weaponized in legislatures across the states with regard to the Equality Act, sometimes with religious fervor.
In my view as a pastor, a woman, a sister and the mother of daughters, the Equality Act is necessary in order to make our country a safer, more just place in which to live by making discrimination on the basis of sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity, against the law.
Virginia already has enacted comprehensive protections for LGBTQ people, as Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, testified at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 17. The Equality Act would provide federal protections for LGBTQ people in every state.
Had this legislation been in place during earlier decades, my transgender sister still might be alive. I idolized her. She was an athlete, a lover of music, an artist and a writer. In the 1970s, she left Alabama for San Francisco to escape discrimination and seek support for her gender transition. Tragically, in 1982, her body was found in a low-rent hotel room, the cause of death unknown. She was 29.
I wonder, if legal protections had been in place then, what might have been different? Would her mental health, increasingly fragile in her last 10 years, have improved? Would she have thrived, freely living in Alabama, or finding meaningful employment in San Francisco?
Today members of the LGBTQ community continue to lack legal protections. They can be denied housing in 27 states, refused access to education in 31 states and dismissed from a jury in 41 states.
The Equality Act is an update to existing legislation, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and the Jury Selection and Services Act, as well as laws that govern employment with the federal government. It would bar discrimination, in many cases simply by inserting the words “sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity)” into the existing law.
I’ve seen numerous objections to the Equality Act on the basis of religious freedom. However, legislation protecting hiring for religious societies, associations and educational institutions remains in place. The Equality Act will not weaken the ability of religious organizations to hire employees of their religion when the purpose of the job is to foster knowledge of that religion. The free exercise of religion would remain protected even as we enact protections for the vulnerable and marginalized who are living among us, the people our faith traditions call us to serve.
The Equality Act also will expand protections to include public accommodations in restaurants, senior centers, stores, places that provide entertainment, health care facilities, shelters, government offices, youth service providers including adoption and foster care providers, and transportation.
Counter to accusations that this legislation would undermine women’s rights, the Equality Act will strengthen protections for all women, including protection from discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions.
Some have argued that the Equality Act would undermine women’s safety by giving transgender women equal access to accommodations. This fear is fueled by harmful and inaccurate stereotypes that portray transgender individuals as deceptive and predatory. Such distorted characterizations have been perpetuated in books, television and other media for decades, and contribute to a world where my sister’s death was not properly investigated.
Instead, to legitimately protect women’s safety, we must advocate for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act with expanded protections from dating partners and those who’ve been convicted of domestic abuse or stalking. U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who recently co-sponsored the legislation, said that this expansion “addresses the challenges identified by survivors and by domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and other organizations that serve survivors.” In addition, we must join efforts to end the violence and discrimination against women of color who are at the intersection of sexism, racism and xenophobia.
Moreover, bills that target transgender and nonbinary people, including children, play into harmful stereotypes. GLSEN, a national network advocating for a safe and supportive LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education, reports that more than three-quarters of transgender students feel unsafe at school because of their gender.
We can break the cycle of fear, bias and misinformation through understanding, compassion, knowledge and action. Join the 76% of Americans who support anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people (“2020 American Values Atlas,” Public Religion Research Institute).
Support the Equality Act for all Americans to work against discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Rev. Dr. Brenda Walker is a retired pastor with 37 years of experience serving Presbyterian Church (USA) congregations. She lives in Richmond and is the author of the forthcoming “Martine: A Memoir of the Disappearance, Mysterious Death and Discovery of My Transgender Sister.” Contact her at: www.pastorbrendawalker.com