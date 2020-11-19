Brenda Walker column: Transgender Day of Remembrance

First, those of us who are straight (cisgender) must refuse to exclude and erase LGBTQ people from public discourse. Listening, at home and in the community, is a matter of life and death. Through the keeping of secrets and denial, Martine’s expressed truth was silenced in our family.

When we educate ourselves and speak out against transphobia, we save lives. On Nov. 7, Joe Biden became the first president-elect to mention the transgender community in a victory speech. This is in stark contrast to the previous administration, which began by erasing all mentions of LGBTQ people from websites of the White House, U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Labor on Inauguration Day. Four years of anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ actions have followed.

We can support local organizations such as Side by Side, Equality Virginia and Diversity Richmond, which serve and advocate for LGBTQ Virginians, as well as local chapters of national organizations, such as PFLAG, the National Center for Transgender Equality and GLAAD. Members of these groups called on the city of Richmond this year to “reduce barriers for LGBTQ and transgender individuals who seek shelter,” as reported in an Oct. 23 article in the RTD about our local homeless services.

If we have a faith community, we can learn its stance on LGBTQ acceptance and help move toward greater inclusion.