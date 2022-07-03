Brendan Flynn column: A soldier remembered

Shortly after walking into the nurse’s station at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, one of the nurses asked, “Hey doc, would you mind meeting with room 8’s family?”

“Sure,” I replied, glancing at the clock.

Since it was the Memorial Day holiday weekend, I felt a twinge of guilt at the desire to be home with family sooner rather than later.

“What’s the situation?” I asked. Having not yet read through the patient’s chart, I was curious as to how I was needed.

The nurse relayed that the patient, Roy S., had arrived from our hospice unit at Winchester Medical Center the day before and his family was struggling with how fast he was declining. He had entered the dying process, and his wife and caregiver of more than 30 years needed our full support.

Before meeting with his family, I spent some time at Roy’s bedside. He had been a hospice patient for more than a month; his Alzheimer’s disease had robbed him of his ability to communicate. A faint squeeze of the hand when I asked if he was comfortable was my only connection to the man he once was.

I then dutifully met with his wife and adult children, reviewing the physical signs I was seeing and what those signs indicated. This is where the science and the art of medicine intermingle.

A hospice physician needs to meet families where they are, emotionally — not only conveying information but also gathering insights from the patient’s loved ones. What sometimes can get lost in this process, however, is the humanity of who the patient was and still is.

It can be easy for a busy physician to gloss over the person and focus too much on the disease. But that’s not the hospice philosophy of care.

“Just keep him comfortable, doctor,” his wife said to me while staring down at her hands. I assured her our mission is to do just that.

The next day, I found Roy’s wife alone, sitting in the overstuffed recliner chair a few feet from her husband’s bed. She gave me a weak smile and, after a quick assessment of my patient, I settled down with her. We talked about his pain medications and her worries about him no longer being able to eat. I gently prepared her for what was ahead.

She then looked me in the eye, and, with a little grin, said, “He signed up to fight in the war when he was 15! His aunt signed the papers attesting to him being 17 and his mom never forgave her,” she said. “Just a few months after he was 16, he was jumping out of a plane over Belgium with the 82nd Airborne.”

Relying on my knowledge of World War II, I knew he likely was at the Battle of the Bulge.

I no longer saw a 93-year-old man dying from end-stage dementia. I saw a 16-year-old kid who risked his future, and his life, to help save the free world.

Medical providers generally don’t get to read about our patient’s greatest successes or failures. This is by design, of course, but when a loved one reveals those details to us, it is a gift.

It being Memorial Day, I found myself thinking about Roy on my drive to work. Entering the room, his wife was seated only inches away from him, ensuring she could reach out and touch his hand. His breathing had changed to a slow, irregular pattern, and her proximity to him told me she sensed his final breaths were only hours away.

After offering what support I could, I listened to her reminisce once again — how Roy “was always the life of the party,” and how he cooked and cleaned the house while she was going through multiple surgeries for cancer treatment.

“He never talked about the war for many years,” she said softly. “Later on, he opened up about being in the trenches and the terrible things he saw. He was awarded the Bronze Star and received a Purple Heart, too.” I glanced back at the man, amazed.

Patient Roy S. died peacefully in the inpatient hospice unit on June 4. WWII veterans are dying at a rate of more than 230 people per day.

Sadly, there are only a handful of Memorial Days left for these vets. Before leaving this world, Roy reminded me of the duty not only to honor the life of my patients in the present but also the life they have lived.