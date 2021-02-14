Brett A. Vassey column: Advanced recycling bill will attract jobs, help create a more sustainable future

Our commonwealth is facing many important challenges these days, from fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to finding new ways to create a better world for future generations of Virginians.

One of our most pressing environmental challenges is plastic waste in the environment. Plastics have many important benefits that make life easier, keep us safe and healthy, protect our food from spoilage, make cars lighter and more fuel efficient, and build more energy-efficient homes — but plastic waste never belongs in the environment. Advanced recycling technologies can help keep plastic waste out of landfills and the environment by converting plastics into their original building blocks, so we can reuse them to produce valuable new products.

The Virginia Manufacturers Association shares a common vision with the members of the Virginia Recycling Association (VRA) in growing Virginia’s economy in a way that protects and promotes our many wonderful natural resources, which are a treasure to the commonwealth and its residents. In offering its support of advanced recycling, and its potential to grow our economy and advance our environmental goals, the VRA offers this perspective: