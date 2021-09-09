Brian Anderson column: PRO Act hurts Virginia's businesses

Businesses in the Richmond region and throughout the commonwealth strive to create a positive impact on Virginia communities by creating jobs, driving economic investments, and contributing to a strong state and local tax base. For the past year and a half, local businesses have faced overwhelming financial challenges that, unfortunately for many, were insurmountable.

Now, the Virginia businesses that have managed to survive the pandemic face a substantial additional threat, thanks to a proposal in Congress called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

Virginia workers, much like all workers across the country, already have the right to organize into collective bargaining units — there is no questioning that. The PRO Act would eliminate all right-to-work laws on the books, in Virginia and across the country. That means Virginia workers once again could be compelled to join unions and pay union dues as a condition of employment at companies where collective bargaining agreements exist.

This would be true regardless of whether an employee voted in favor of unionization. It essentially is a way of forcing unionization on a workplace without giving workers any other option but to pay up or lose their jobs.