Brian Anderson column: PRO Act hurts Virginia's businesses

Businesses in the Richmond region and throughout the commonwealth strive to create a positive impact on Virginia communities by creating jobs, driving economic investments, and contributing to a strong state and local tax base. For the past year and a half, local businesses have faced overwhelming financial challenges that, unfortunately for many, were insurmountable.
Now, the Virginia businesses that have managed to survive the pandemic face a substantial additional threat, thanks to a proposal in Congress called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.
Virginia workers, much like all workers across the country, already have the right to organize into collective bargaining units — there is no questioning that. The PRO Act would eliminate all right-to-work laws on the books, in Virginia and across the country. That means Virginia workers once again could be compelled to join unions and pay union dues as a condition of employment at companies where collective bargaining agreements exist.
This would be true regardless of whether an employee voted in favor of unionization. It essentially is a way of forcing unionization on a workplace without giving workers any other option but to pay up or lose their jobs.
Additionally, this legislation would strip workers of their privacy by forcing employers to hand over the personal contact information of all employees to union leaders. Once again, workers would have no way to opt out of this requirement, exposing them to harassment while disrupting the trusted employer-employee relationship that business owners work so hard to build. It also invites intimidation in the workplace by allowing unions to force workers into signing authorization cards publicly during union elections, rather than affording them the right to a secret-ballot vote as they currently have.
At the same time, this bill would undermine independent contractors across the state and threaten the critical role they fulfill for Virginia businesses. It would import California’s unreasonable “ABC Test” to determine if a worker should be classified as an independent contractor or a full-time employee.
This test would strip many independent contractors of that designation, taking with it the freedom and flexibility — not to mention additional income — that thousands of Virginians have come to enjoy, particularly those who have found new opportunities in the growing “gig” economy. Making it harder or even impossible for Virginians to operate independently in traditional contracting or freelance positions is not the way to improve the lot of workers; it is only going to limit vital economic opportunities while making it harder for businesses to staff their operations.
Another radical change to U.S. labor law in the PRO Act would be to redefine the “joint employer” standard — that is, the criteria used to determine when two or more businesses share employment responsibilities over the same worker. Expanding this definition along the lines of the PRO Act would mean local businesses could be held responsible for the employment decisions and even labor violations of their contractors, subcontractors or members of their vendor-supplier chain. It also would cause great upheaval to the franchise business model, undermining a critical sector of the economy and creator of local jobs.
ChamberRVA is dedicated to building a thriving regional economy by advocating for policies that support local businesses, leaders and entrepreneurs. Our members are grateful that U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has, so far, chosen not to support this misguided bill that would disrupt the delicate balance between labor and management while infringing on the rights of employers as well as employees.
Senators should continue to fight for what is best for Virginia businesses and workers — and that is most assuredly not the PRO Act.
Brian Anderson is president and CEO of ChamberRVA. Contact him at: brian.anderson@chamberrva.com