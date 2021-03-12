Brian Hess column: Time for a College Athletes Bill of Rights

Virginia wrote the Bill of Rights. This past year, Virginia passed the Sports Bettors’ Bill of Rights. Now, it’s time to enact the College Athletes’ Bill of Rights.
March Madness is upon us. More than 10 million people will tune in, giving billions of dollars to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). None of that will go to the athletes for whom we cheer.
The NCAA, merchandise companies and media conglomerates, while earning billions of dollars in revenue each year from college athletics, continue to pretend to operate in the name of “amateurism.”
It is true that college athletic programs often help students gain an education, but they too often extract economic gains from athletes while denying those young men and women a real chance to complete their degrees — let alone share in the bounty created by the athletes’ own blood, sweat and tears.
When I was an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech, I tutored college athletes in the evenings. What I witnessed was disgraceful. The hours alone that my students had to dedicate to grueling workouts, frequent practices, extensive travel and other team activities left them no time for academics.
Outside of tutoring, if I saw one of my students walking across campus in the rain, I was forbidden from offering them a ride because that would be “a gift based on their status.”
The time constraints on many student-athletes created an imbalance beyond just the classroom, but also in personal relationships, and physical and mental health; however, the value we gave in return to student-athletes never came close to their sacrifices.
Lawmakers across the country, including our neighbors to the north, are fighting to fix this. More laws pass every year that provide for name, image and likeness rights, health care, scholarship security and other measures to promote our student-athletes’ education.
Even at the federal level, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., introduced bills in the past two sessions of Congress to provide rights to college athletes, including one proposal co-sponsored by then-U.S. Sen. and current Vice President Kamala Harris.
This issue is more bipartisan in the states than it seems at the federal level; in the Maryland state Senate, the proposal is led by a Republican. It’s time for Virginia to take the lead.
It’s a gubernatorial year, and with that comes a plethora of promises and commitments from the candidates. For our student-athletes, there isn’t a more critical issue than to endorse a college athletes bill of rights that includes:
- Fair and equitable compensation;
- Enforceable evidence-based health, safety and wellness standards;
- Improved educational outcomes and opportunities;
- Comprehensive health care coverage and support with sport-related injuries;
- Accountability across college sports;
- Freedom for college athletes to attend the institution of their choice; and
- An oversight panel that gives athletes a real voice.
Today, college athletes have no organized representation, no lobbyists, no one. Absent an advocate, it falls on the fans’ shoulders to stand up for our athletes against the exploitation by the NCAA.
Sports Fans Coalition is dedicated to protecting the athletes against a system that has left them behind. However, they deserve more than just 40,000 sports fans nationwide; they deserve their elected officials. Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates should add the College Athletes’ Bill of Rights to their platforms.
Brian Hess is executive director of Sports Fans Coalition, the nation’s leading sports fans consumer protection organization. He actively was involved in the effort to pass the 2020 Sports Bettors’ Bill of Rights. Contact him at: brian@dcgoodfriend.com