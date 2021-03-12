Brian Hess column: Time for a College Athletes Bill of Rights

Virginia wrote the Bill of Rights. This past year, Virginia passed the Sports Bettors’ Bill of Rights. Now, it’s time to enact the College Athletes’ Bill of Rights.

March Madness is upon us. More than 10 million people will tune in, giving billions of dollars to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). None of that will go to the athletes for whom we cheer.

The NCAA, merchandise companies and media conglomerates, while earning billions of dollars in revenue each year from college athletics, continue to pretend to operate in the name of “amateurism.”

It is true that college athletic programs often help students gain an education, but they too often extract economic gains from athletes while denying those young men and women a real chance to complete their degrees — let alone share in the bounty created by the athletes’ own blood, sweat and tears.

When I was an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech, I tutored college athletes in the evenings. What I witnessed was disgraceful. The hours alone that my students had to dedicate to grueling workouts, frequent practices, extensive travel and other team activities left them no time for academics.