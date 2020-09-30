Brian K. Payne column: ODU's new school of cybersecurity addresses a basic human need in today's connected world

Such an approach is needed for three simple reasons. First, cybersecurity affects all of us. On several occasions, I have heard cybersecurity speakers start a presentation with a statement something like this: “There are two types of cybersecurity victims — those who know they have been victimized and those who don’t know they have been victimized.” Because everyone is impacted by cybercrime, we all need to work together to stop these crimes.

Second, it is imperative that we have a nationwide discussion about cybersecurity. No location is safe from cybercrime and no individual fully can hide from the risks. While a barking dog might keep a burglar out of our home, it’s not going to keep a cybercriminal from accessing our devices. A community-based response, though, can prevent cybercrime. Just as a neighborhood can join forces to suppress traditional offending, as a nation, we can join together to insist that businesses and policymakers protect us from cyber victimization.

Third, any one of us inadvertently could place others at risk in the cyber environment if we let our cyber guard down. When discussing cyberthreats, my information technology colleagues use the acronym PICNIC — Problem In Chair Not In Computer. Turning this around, we also might say that the security solution is in the chair, not in the computer.