Brian Payne column: Cybercrime wave is a human – not a technological – problem

Burglaries don’t occur because of the materials put into building a home, and cybercrimes don’t occur because of the technologies used to create cyberspace. These offenses occur because people commit them.

The next natural question to ask is why individuals commit those crimes. While it might be tempting to say they commit cybercrime (or any crime for that matter) because they choose to, a follow-up question would center on what factors influence these choices.

Criminologists have spent a considerable effort trying to explain the source of cyber offending. Though there is widespread debate about the reason why cybercrime occurs, most agree that many of these offenses can be prevented with safeguards put in place by computer users.

One of the simplest suggestions is to make sure that all computer users — whether in a home or a business — are aware of the risk in the first place. Just as we know that locking our doors reduces our risk of being burglarized, we also should recognize that we can take measures to protect ourselves in cyberspace.

Increased awareness can occur in many ways. Policymakers in many states should be applauded for their efforts to integrate cybersecurity into the K-12 curriculum.