In about two weeks, the attorney’s rite of passage in Virginia — the bar exam — will take place in Roanoke. There are alternatives to gathering around 1,000 people for two days of grueling testing in the middle of a raging pandemic, but the commonwealth has yet to take them. The Virginia Board of Bar Examiners has shown that it is unable to handle this crisis. It is time for the Supreme Court of Virginia to step in.
The hot, humid July day when I took the Virginia bar exam was one of the first years that aspiring lawyers could use computers for the test. Throngs of us chose this option and we filled the entire Salem Civic Center. We lined up at folding tables with our power strips, dressed in business attire, and were anxious to release from our brains the astonishing amount of legal knowledge we crammed in after three or more years of law school and several months of intensive bar prep. About halfway through the exam, a thunderstorm rolled through and knocked out the power. Audible gasping only was interrupted by the sound of laptop batteries kicking in. We all wondered if our answers, typed on special software, were vaporized by the storm. Fortunately, mine were not.
Unpleasant as that was, a different kind of storm is brewing for this year’s exam-takers. It will not surprise you that we are in the midst of a deadly pandemic. What might surprise you is that, in light of the pandemic, the extent of the flexibility shown from the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners so far is that men will not have to wear a tie to this year’s exam. They also added a new date to take the test — Sept. 10 — right in the middle of what is likely to be another spike in infections.
There are no great options here. It is tempting to just postpone the exam, to wait it out. The problem is we don’t know when we’ll be on the other side of this pandemic. In the meantime, these recent graduates would be in limbo, unable to practice law and yet still expected to study for the test. How would they support themselves through those extra months? Should it just be the independently wealthy students who are able to take a rescheduled bar exam? And what about those would-be attorneys who have public service jobs and the low-income clients waiting for them?
A better alternative is diploma privilege. This means that if you recently graduated from an accredited law school, pass the character and fitness test, pass a professional responsibility course and already have signed up to take the bar exam, you are relieved of having to take the test. Four states have done this so far and Virginia should be next. A group of recent graduates sent a petition to the Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to take this step.
This relief is more than just common sense. We currently are in Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen Virginia and businesses are supposed to limit in-person gatherings. Social gatherings should be limited to 50% of maximum occupancy or 250 people — whichever is less. Does the current plan for the bar exam meet these guidelines? The Supreme Court recently extended its judicial emergency in response to the pandemic. That delays jury trials until at least Aug. 9. If the risk is too great to gather the people needed for a jury trial — that fundamental part of our justice system — the risk is too great to host the bar exam. Holding it right now is reckless and unnecessary.
So far, we have seen an anemic response from the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners to this pressing public health emergency. The board says its top ethical priority is “to protect the public.” Do test-takers feel protected? Does Roanoke feel protected, given that more than 1,000 people might descend upon the city from all across the country in a couple of weeks? The Virginia Supreme Court needs to step in — and fast — to change the rules to allow diploma privilege.
“A better alternative is diploma privilege. This means that if you recently graduated from an accredited law school, pass the character and fitness test, pass a professional responsibility course and already have signed up to take the bar “ Sounds almost like a social promotion and suggesting allowing less qualified barristers to practice.
What is the usual failure rate of those taking the bar exam? If it's low, say 5% or so, waiving the requirement this year doesn't have much of a down side. But if it's over 25%, waiving it would risk turning a large number of unqualified attorneys loose.
That what Virginia + most of the US needs is more "Ambulance Chasers"
