Brittany Klug Jobes column: What my Virginia means for our Virginia

I got on the waitlist for my dream day care service at the end of 2020 when I was 8 weeks pregnant. Today, as I celebrate my daughter’s first birthday, I still am waiting for that day care service, or any of the dozens of other providers I contacted before she was born, to call back with an opening. I since have learned that my family is suffering through a nationwide crisis, along with countless others who can’t find the child care they need to be able to work.

In July 2021, my husband and I welcomed our daughter, Virginia, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Her birth came after a long labor, an unplanned cesarean section and Hurricane Elsa creating a surge of babies born ahead of their due dates.

We prepared for the diaper changes and sleepless nights, and planned for a peaceful parental leave together — afforded through a combination of maternity leave, short-term disability, and Family and Medical Leave Act time off between our jobs. Adjusting to parenthood was hard, but going back to work was harder.

Forget the emotional, hormonal and sentimental aspects of being a brand-new working mom. Consider tactically how a family can manage with two parents who are employed full time.

I got on several day care lists before most of my family even knew I was pregnant, thinking I would have no issues returning to work. Our first choice fell through; then our second; and then my mom, my mother-in-law and a neighbor had to play nanny so I could maintain my career.

We finally found an opening in March, as Virginia turned 8 months old. Housed in the basement of an old church, it wasn’t perfect, but it was something.

That solution worked for one month before three teachers resigned, and we were given 10 days to find alternative child care. Many centers we called told us there was no availability until 2023, if they answered the phone at all.

Through this process, we were shocked to learn that early-childhood educators currently are paid only $12 per hour on average — not even enough to provide for their own families’ needs. It’s unacceptable and unsurprising that they would seek other, better-paying jobs that probably don’t involve changing diapers all day.

The system is failing. My mother arrived in the United States when she was 7 years old. Her family emigrated from Poland in search of the American dream.

What is that dream in 2022? This crisis is just one of many that parents are faced with in today’s America.

Lucky mothers are given three months to recover before being forced back to work. They then learn how tenuous and expensive quality child care is.

Our children get older and our worries quadruple as they enter elementary school. It’s a rude awakening from that so-called dream.

It’s exasperating for me, but I’m fortunate to have a flexible job and a supportive family to help. Think about what it’s like for a single parent, an underemployed family, or someone already living on the margins, and getting assistance just to eat or pay rent.

I can’t imagine the sacrifices they have to make to provide for their children or someone else’s. Questions with no answers haunt us. Why are we losing time and money trying to secure what families in other countries are guaranteed?

I was raised believing our country was the best one. Why, then, do families continue to suffer here?

Without action, each generation of parents will learn about these issues, and feel as lost as I did — seeking solutions that don’t yet exist. Raising children is exhausting enough without the burden of taking a stand.

Educators and parents are doing everything they can to hold up this fragile infrastructure, but small fixes don’t help. It’s time for Congress to pass substantial, long-term investments in child care.

The U.S. Senate is considering a proposal, led by Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., that would:

Triple resources for the existing Child Care and Development Block Grant;

Provide grants to states to expand supply, improve facilities and raise compensation for educators; and

Invest in establishing and expanding High-Quality Preschool Grants.

The only alternative is to stand by and see more program closures, more educators abandoning the field, more women leaving the workforce and more children suffering for all of it. In Virginia, we’ve spent many years reckoning with our history. Now, it’s time to focus on our future — babies like mine — who should be proud to bear the name of our state.