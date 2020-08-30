Bryan E. Porter column: Mask-wearing compliance – Lessons learned from increasing seat belt use

The most important behavior we can do to slow COVID-19 when we leave our homes is to wear a mask. Mask-wearing, combined with social distancing whenever possible, lowers the likelihood of spreading or acquiring the virus. Naturally, then, the public is best served by discussing how to increase mask-wearing to achieve downward trends in viral infection and deaths.
The national media and scientific community actively have engaged in such discussion. For example, CNN recently noted that the push to increase mask-wearing is similar to the decadeslong and continuing efforts to increase seat belt use to prevent traffic injuries and fatalities. Yet, the story also clearly noted that we cannot afford to let decades pass before we stop COVID-19.
The urgency is real. The pandemic has killed more than four times as many Americans in five months as traffic crashes kill in one year. In the United States, sadly, this trend is unlikely to change until a significant intervention occurs.
If masks are the metaphorical equivalent of seat belts, then what can we do to increase their use quickly and efficiently — much more so than we accomplished for seat belts? The answer is immediate and widespread mandates.
The recommendation derives from lessons learned while increasing seat belt use. The first national observational study was completed in 1994. At that time, 26 years after belts were installed in all new vehicles and after a few years of the first laws mandating seat belt use, the compliance rate was 58% — hardly a strong normative behavior.
After another 25 years of outreach programs, debates and efforts to strengthen existing laws and pass new ones in states that were slow to adopt the change, the rate had risen to 91% in 2019. The ultimate high rate resulted from the cumulative impact of mandates supported by community and educational efforts to explain the importance of seat belts. Differences among states’ seat belt compliance today can be traced to differences among mandate strengths.
There will be suggestions that we only can use education to increase mask use. This sounds more palatable in the face of resistance to mandates. Unfortunately, education alone will fail. As with information about seat belt importance that is well known even among nonusers, there are few Americans who have not heard how critical masks are to slow COVID-19. If people are not wearing masks now, more education without any consequence for noncompliance will be unlikely to change their behavior. Mandates that are clearly specified with defined outcomes for noncompliance are among the more effective interventions to increase public health behaviors. Mandates will not perfectly change everyone’s behavior. No intervention does. But mandates are more likely to change behavior than other approaches in the time frame required to save lives now.
While everyone hopes a COVID-19 vaccine soon will be available, and there are promising candidates, we still are months from that option — and perhaps months more after that before all can be vaccinated. We are obligated as community members whose behavior impacts those around us to do what we can as fast as possible to reduce the spread and save lives — not decades from now. That means we are obligated to create the most effective behavior-change programs, and based on seat belt use’s parallel lessons, we must consider and pass widespread mandates across more states and quickly do so if the maximum numbers of lives are to be saved.
Bryan E. Porter is associate dean of the Graduate School and professor of psychology at Old Dominion University. He works regularly with local and state officials and partners to increase roadway safety. Porter is former co-editor-in-chief of Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behaviour; editor of the Handbook of Traffic Psychology; and president-elect of the Traffic Psychology division of the International Association of Applied Psychology. Contact him at: bporter@odu.edu