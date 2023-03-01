Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with urban agriculturalist Duran Chavis to hear about environmental justice and developing community green spaces. As Duron points out, some of the issues that Black communities faced before the monuments came down still persist today.

After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.