bus column: Fare-free transit gives riders like us the freedom to move, and should be extended

By Anna Clemens and Bennie Gates
As Richmonders and bus riders, we are grateful for fare-free transit this past year. It has relieved one pandemic burden and kept us connected to essential services.
But at the moment, the fare-free pilot program, which has been a silver lining for many during this stressful time, is set to end on June 30.
While there is potentially more funding coming from the state, it’s not set to arrive until 2022. Riders of the GRTC Transit System need help before then.
We urge GRTC, Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Council and regional leaders to extend the fare-free transit program, in line with what Virginia Organizing, an organization to which we both belong, has called for.
We ask that GRTC continues to give riders the ability to get to where they need to go without the stress of whether or not they will be able to afford it.
We have first-hand experience with the barriers that unaffordable transit pose for riders.
One of us, Anna, moved to Richmond with $500, no job and no lease. She did not own a car. The first time she ever rode the bus was as a practice run for an interview the next day.
She ended up getting to the interview on time and got the job. Her stability and success in this city was due to the ability to access that opportunity — access afforded by the bus.
The impact of having to pay for a fare limited so much of what she could do. She had to make choices on a tight budget: Pay the $3 round-trip fee or walk for 45 minutes? Lose an hour of her morning to get to work on foot or cut back on groceries? Go see about a job and put her rent money at risk or forgo the opportunity?
Every choice has a cost. When your budget is so tight, those $1.50 one way, no-transfer trips add up. The impact is limiting, and the stress so needless.
The other of us, Bennie, is a native Richmonder who grew up in poverty. In the 1980s, the bus system used paper tickets. A lot of members of his community would separate the tickets illegally so they could make a single fare into a double fare to get home.
Sometimes they would sneak on the bus, which also was illegal, when they could not afford a ticket at all. They did not want to do these things, but they had to because the bus was the only way they could get where they needed to go.
Some other cities do not charge vulnerable people any fare to take the bus, and have not since long before the pandemic. Charging them for bus fare puts them in a vulnerable position where they might have to resort to breaking the law just to address their most basic needs.
We also know we cannot do this alone, and must strengthen the call for a national investment in public transit. Bus riders are essential workers. The last 14 months we have depended on their service during the pandemic in order for society to function. We must stand with them.
Congress should make sure there is funding to support local transit — to reduce or eliminate fares, to expand service and make it more frequent. The American Jobs Plan would invest much-needed dollars to help ensure we are not just returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions, but instead are rebuilding public transit systems that work for people.
We know public transit produces many benefits in addition to getting people to work. It helps the environment by taking cars off the road, limits pollution, and promotes a healthier lifestyle.
We have learned this past year that it is our duty to look out for others and future generations; we must consider and care for them now, and supporting public transit is one way to do so.
Investment in public transit pays off in job creation and in the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods battered by COVID-19. Our region has suffered. Black and brown communities have borne the brunt of it, and would particularly benefit from transit investments to gain a foothold in the economy.
The current administration of Richmond has targeted wealth-building and equity; now is an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is. The larger the investment, the more people of all races and backgrounds benefit.
The changes that have come about because of the pandemic are not going away. Our community needs continued support.
Extending the fare-free transit program past the June 30 cut-off is a clear choice — we need public transit to get around, to build back and to give our neighbors the chance at a better life post-COVID-19. We have to go all-in if we want this country to recover, and that means going all-in on transit.
Contact Anna Clemens at: anna.n.clemens@gmail.com
Contact Bennie Gates at: bcg23225@aol.com
They are volunteer leaders of Virginia Organizing.